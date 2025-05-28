Major Night Creams Market Trend 2025-2034: Premium Skincare Boosts Cell Renewal And Elasticity

Night Creams Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global night creams market size is subject to robust growth. It expands from $9.04 billion in 2024, reaching $9.70 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.3%. The increase during the past years is due to increased consumer awareness of skincare routines, surges in demand for anti-aging products, growth of the beauty and personal care industry, rising disposable incomes and the growing influence of beauty bloggers and influencers.

Will this growth in the night creams market continue beyond 2025?

The night creams market is forecasted to skyrocket in the upcoming years, inflating to $12.67 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.9%. The predicted growth can be ascribed to a spur in demand for personalized skincare solutions, a rising emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly products, the increasing popularity of cruelty-free skincare, a surge in sleep-focused beauty products, and a growth of subscription-based skincare services. Foresighteds trends include advancements in skin absorption technology, biotech-based ingredients’ development, innovations in product formulation, and advancements in microencapsulation and adaptive ingredients integration.

What influences this upward trend in the night creams market?

Demand growth for night creams market is fueled by increased global skincare awareness. Defined as understanding proper skincare practices, products, and maintaining a healthy, glowing complexion, skincare awareness is on the rise due to easy access to information through social media. Night creams are beneficial as they nourish and repair the skin overnight, providing deep hydration and regenerative boosters. For instance, a survey study conducted in June 2024 revealed that 73.77% of the 385 Malaysians aged 18 and above showed a high level of awareness regarding facial skincare products, with an average awareness score of 83.51%. An additional 67.02% demonstrated knowledge about specific facial skincare products.

Who are the significant players in this ever-growing night creams market?

The night creams market is dominated by companies including Johnson and Johnson, The Procter and Gamble Company, Unilever PLC, L’Oreal SA, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc, Beiersdorf AG, Shiseido Company Limited, Puig Brands S.A., Amorepacific Corporation, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Mary Kay Inc, Clarins Group, L’Occitane International SA, Revlon Inc., Rohto Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Weleda AG, Himalaya Wellness Company, Caudalie, Osea Malibu, Sunday Riley, Jan Marini Skin Research, and Innisfree Corporation.

Are there any emerging trends in the night creams market's production and innovation?

The major market players are focusing on developing upscale skincare solutions such as luxurious night creams that enhance skin regeneration and moisture content overnight. For example, in August 2024, the Estee Lauder Companies Inc. launched a rejuvenating night cream, a luxurious skincare application developed to enhance skin's repair during sleep.

How is the night creams market segmented depending upon product type?

The primary product segmentations of night creams market are moisturizing creams, skin whitening creams, anti-aging creams, and other types. Moisturizing creams are designed to hydrate, soften, and protect the skin from dryness, replenishing moisture, and formulating protective barriers. These creams cater to different skin types such as normal, oily, dry, and are made from various sources, including synthetic, natural, and organic ingredients. They are distributed through a range of channels, both online and offline, offering accessibility to a wide consumer base.

What are prominent regional trends in the night creams market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the night creams market. However, in the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is projected as the fastest-growing region. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

