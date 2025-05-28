Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Global Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Insights 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, And Growth Forecast

It will grow to $7.65 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

What Is The Projected Market Size Of The Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market?

In a robust health care market, the retractable needle safety syringes sector has seen dynamic growth. From a sizable $5.19 billion in 2024, the market is projected to grow to $5.62 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.3%. This growth in the recent timeframe is credited to a wider commitment towards needlestick injury prevention along with expanding healthcare worker safety regulations, an increase in hospital-acquired infections, amplified vaccination programs, and a rising demand for disposable syringes.

What Is the Projected Market Size of Retractable Needle Safety Syringes In The Next Few Years?

Navigating into the future, the market is predicted to continue its rise reaching $7.65 billion in 2029, manifesting a CAGR of 8.0%. This surge is due to contributing factors such as stricter occupational safety standards across the globe, greater adoption rates in emerging markets, a developing bias for advanced injection technologies, a growing awareness around infection control methods, and increasingly stringent government initiatives enforcing the use of safer medical devices. Major trends influencing the market include the introduction of smart syringes, improvements in retractable needle mechanisms, the emergence of eco-friendly and biodegradable materials, a focus on compact and lightweight syringe designs, and a push for more cost-effective safety syringes.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=23501&type=smp

What Is Driving Strong Growth In The Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market?

The rising incidence of needlestick injuries is another strong driver expected to propel the growth of the market. This growing hazard refers to accidental punctures of the skin often occurring in healthcare settings from inadvertent needle contact. This situation can lead to exposure to bloodborne pathogens, thus posing a significant risk to healthcare workers. A key factor contributing to the increasing frequency of needlestick injuries is the necessity for injections in medical procedures, often compounded by inadequate safety protocols and improper disposal methods. Retractable needle safety syringes are pivotal in mitigating the risk of these industries by incorporating an automatic retraction mechanism that retracts the needle after use. This mechanism not only prevents accidental exposure to harmful pathogens but also promotes safety among healthcare workers.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/retractable-needle-safety-syringes-global-market-report

Who Are The Major Players In The Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market?

The market players driving this progress include Cardinal Health Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Terumo Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Jiangsu Sainty Corp. Ltd., Westlab Pty. Ltd., Hindustan Syringes And Medical Devices Ltd., Owen Mumford, Retractable Technologies Inc., Thomas Scientific, Zhejiang Lingyang Medical Apparatus Co. Ltd, Changzhou Medical Appliances General Factory Co. Ltd., G&N Medical, Anhui Tiankang Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Jiangsu caina medical co.ltd., Kohope Medical, Numedico Technologies Pty Ltd., Sharps Technology Inc., Ningbo Jumbo Medical Instruments Co. Ltd, C-Major Limited, Improve Medical USA.

These leading entities are redefining safety syringes through innovative developments such as an auto-retractable safety syringe. This device automatically retracts its needle into the barrel after injection, ensuring safer disposal and reducing the likelihood of needlestick injuries.

How Is The Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market Segmented?

The retractable needle safety syringes market is dissected into the following segments:

1 By Product: Manual Retractable Safety Syringe, Auto-Retractable Safety Syringe

2 By Material Type: Plastic, Glass, Metal

3 By Needle Length: 1 Inch, 1.5 Inch, Other Needle Lengths

4 By Application: Subcutaneous Sub-Q, Intramuscular IM, Intravenous IV

5 By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1 By Manual Retractable Safety Syringe: Single-Use Manual Retractable Safety Syringe, Multiple-Use Manual Retractable Safety Syringe

2 By Auto-Retractable Safety Syringe: Passive Auto-Retractable Safety Syringe, Active Auto-Retractable Safety Syringe

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the retractable needle safety syringes market. Asia-Pacific, however, is projected to be the fastest-growing region in this forecast period.

The detailed market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Single-Chamber Prefilled Syringes Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/single-chamber-prefilled-syringes-global-market-report

Pre Filled Syringes Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pre-filled-syringes-global-market-report

Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/insulin-pens-syringes-pumps-and-injectors-global-market-report

Learn more about The Business Research Company. Armed with over 1,500,000 data sets, we offer the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders so you can stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.