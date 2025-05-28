Instant Grocery Market is expected to reach 514.81 billion by 2032, at a CAGR 15.22% To Forecast 2025-2032

Instant Grocery Market

The Instant Grocery Market is expected to reach 514.81 bn by 2032. is valued at 165.74 bn in 2024 and is projected to reach 514.81 bn by 2032

CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stellar Market Research has reported that the Instant Grocery Market is boosting at a CAGR of 15.22% during 2025-2032. Growth of Instant Grocery market is driven by the shift towards smartphone usage, digital payments, and micro-fulfillment centers. Asia-Pacific is dominating the market with a 20% market share of the total global Instant Grocery Market."Groceries when you need them, not hours later.”"Blink and it’s delivered, instant grocery is turning urgency into opportunity, transforming how millions shop with speed, tech, and doorstep convenience."The Instant Grocery Market is expected to reach 514.81 bn by 2032. is valued at 165.74 bn in 2024 and is projected to reach 514.81 bn by 2032. It is estimated that 25-30% of consumers use online grocery sources, and this share is expected to reach 45-50% by 2032.Consumer preference in the Instant grocery market is driven by flexibility, convenience, and rapidity. Purchases such as fresh dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, fresh fruits and vegetables, and personal care items are popular products ordered from the Instant Grocery platform. Post-pandemic trends have boosted the health-conscious consumers to choose organic foods with contactless delivery. The advancements in darkstore and AI-driven logistics have benefited retailers from the inventory efficiency and reduced waste. This service is mainly limited to rural areas as compared to urban areas. These are being driven by technology such as AI and automation, and authentic advancements improve efficiency in the management of inventory, delivery, and logistics. These services are significantly escalated during the pandemic. Instant grocery delivery has challenges. Operational costs can be high, profit models can be slim, many areas still have limited coverage, and environmental issues of carbon footprint and plastic waste.There could also be opportunities in instant grocery delivery, such as expanding in small cities, new products, increased automation, and partnerships, etc. As for trends that are relevant and current now in the instant grocery market, micro-fulfillment or standalone fulfillment centres, subscription models, sustainable efforts focusing on checking a carbon footprint, and the growth, acceptance, and accessibility of quick commerce in day-to-day life.Instant Grocery Market: Segment AnalysisThe Instant Grocery Market is divided by product type, with the share of fresh produce accounting for 30–35% of orders, due to the daily need for fresh fruits and vegetables. Packaged goods account for 25–30% of orders because bags of snacks or ready-to-eat items add convenience. The Instant Grocery Market is divided by product type, with the share of fresh produce accounting for 30–35% of orders, due to the daily need for fresh fruits and vegetables. Packaged goods account for 25–30% of orders because bags of snacks or ready-to-eat items add convenience. Drinks account for 15–20% of orders because people drink a lot of beverages for various occasions. Household basics represent 10–15% of the total order size. Household products may not sell in very high quantities, but are valuable to the average order size due to orders with cleaning products. The remaining 5–10% shares include more niche or specific items like pet food. The region's quick commerce market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% throughout 2032, due to established digital infrastructure and attractive pricing.Instant Grocery Market Competitive LandscapeFlipkart Supermart: Walmart bought a stake of around 77% in Flipkart for $16 billion. This was a major acquisition, giving Walmart a real presence in India's booming e-commerce and grocery industry. Flipkart Supermart was able to speed up its national grocery delivery service expansion, leveraging Walmart's global knowledge and cash.Sainsbury: Sainsbury's purchased Home Retail Group (Argos and Habitat) for £1.4 billion, moving into general merchandise and home goods sectors, expanding its product line beyond groceries.

Recent Developments:In 2024, Ocado enters into new technology licensing agreements with international grocery retailers, including launches in North America and Europe, as the company develops automated fulfillment technology.Wide spread use of AI-powered personalized recommendations and optimized delivery routes on leading instant grocery platforms enhances customer experience and operational efficiencies. 