Intraoral Radiography Market to Reach $2.7Bn by 2031, Fueled by DigitalTech and Growing Dental Needs| DataM Intelligence

Intraoral Radiography Market

Intraoral radiography market grows at 7.6% CAGR, fueled by digital imaging and increased dental diagnostics demand.

Intraoral radiography is no longer just a diagnostic tool, it's the backbone of modern dental care, enabling faster, clearer, and more accurate imaging for better outcomes.” — DataM Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market OverviewThe Intraoral Radiography Market is experiencing Significant growth, reaching US$ 1.5 billion in 2023 and Projected to grow to US$ 2.7 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2031. With the rising focus on early diagnosis and preventive dental care, intraoral imaging has become a cornerstone in modern dentistry. The shift from traditional X-rays to digital radiography, paired with an increasing global burden of dental diseases, is fueling demand across clinics and hospitals.Market DriversGrowing prevalence of dental disorders such as caries, periodontitis, and oral cancers, especially among aging populations.Rapid adoption of digital radiography systems, offering improved image quality, reduced radiation, and faster results.Technological advancements including AI-powered imaging software and 3D intraoral scanners.Growing emphasis on oral hygiene and a rising demand for regular dental checkups, particularly in developed countries.Government initiatives promoting dental healthcare and funding digital equipment in public hospitals.Surge in cosmetic dentistry and orthodontics, boosting demand for precise intraoral imaging.Get Premium Sample Report : https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/intraoral-radiography-market Market Key PlayersSeveral key companies dominate the global intraoral radiography landscape, each contributing with innovative technology and strategic collaborations:3Shape A/SAlign TechnologyDental Wings IncDensys3D LtdDentsply Sirona Inc.DÜRR DENTAL SEGuangdong Launca Medical DeviceJ. MORITA CorporationPlanmeca OYThese firms continue to lead the industry through product launches, AI integration, and expansion into emerging markets.Market SegmentationBy Product Type:Intraoral X-ray SystemsIntraoral SensorsPhotostimulable Phosphor (PSP) SystemsBy Application:EndodonticsOrthodonticsPeriodonticsImplantologyOthersBy End User:HospitalsDental ClinicsDiagnostic Imaging CentersAcademic & Research InstitutesLatest News of USAThe FDA approved new AI-assisted intraoral sensors in 2024 to help dentists detect caries with greater accuracy.Envista Holdings launched a next-gen wireless intraoral sensor in early 2024, targeting private dental practices across the U.S.The American Dental Association partnered with dental schools to promote the use of digital radiography in clinical education.A CDC-backed campaign in 2024 emphasized the importance of early oral cancer detection using high-resolution imaging tools.Latest News of JapanIn 2024, Japan’s Ministry of Health announced subsidies for clinics adopting digital dental radiography systems.Asahi Roentgen unveiled a compact, AI-integrated intraoral unit, catering to small dental clinics with limited space.The Japanese Dental Association initiated a nationwide screening program, encouraging regular intraoral scans in elderly care homes.Tokyo University researchers published a study in 2024 showcasing enhanced lesion detection using upgraded intraoral PSP technology.Key DevelopmentsEnvista Holdings launched a wireless intraoral sensor with AI-enhanced real-time imaging in February 2024.Dentsply Sirona partnered with an AI startup in March 2024 to integrate machine learning into its radiography systems.Planmeca Oy introduced a cloud-connected PSP scanner in April 2024, streamlining digital workflow in dental practices.Asahi Roentgen released a compact digital X-ray unit in May 2024, designed for space-constrained dental clinics.ConclusionWith the growing demand for efficient, accurate, and non-invasive dental diagnostics, the intraoral radiography market is undergoing a transformative phase. Key players are investing in advanced digital systems, while governments and institutions support modernization through policies and education. As awareness of oral health continues to rise and AI-driven diagnostics become mainstream, intraoral radiography will remain a pivotal component of the future of dentistry.Related Reports :

