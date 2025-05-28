Alfa Chemistry Unveils a Comprehensive Food Nutrition Analysis Service Dedicated to Food Manufacturers

New testing service delivers fast, reliable, and FDA-aligned nutrition data to support food labeling compliance and product development

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global analytical testing provider Alfa Chemistry announced today the introduction of its new food nutrition analysis service to offer food manufacturers precise and efficient nutritional testing solutions that comply with labeling requirements.Food nutrition analysis is now an essential component of food manufacturing because of growing regulatory scrutiny and the demand for product transparency. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sets guidelines which mandate that nearly all prepackaged food products in the United States must include nutrition labels. Food product labels support regulatory compliance while also playing a crucial role in product formulation and quality control procedures.Alfa Chemistry launched a new service designed to address current industry needs. This platform acts as a comprehensive food analytical service center while providing manufacturers access to premium food testing for label preparation and reformulation alongside R&D activities. Manufacturers can apply this service to numerous food categories such as cereals, beans, eggs, meat, dairy products, liquor, beverages, nuts, and snack foods.“Our goal is to support food producers with precise data and a seamless testing experience that integrates into their product development and compliance workflows,” said a spokesperson for Alfa Chemistry. "Our leadership in providing world-class food label services and assisting clients in navigating changing regulatory landscapes is emphasised by this new offering."The Food Nutrition Analysis service provides complete nutrient testing which encompasses:1. Macronutrients: The Food Nutrition Analysis service provides comprehensive testing for macronutrients which includes Total Calories, Calories from Fat, Total Fat, Saturated Fat, Trans Fat, Total Carbohydrates, Sugars, Dietary Fiber, and Protein.2. Micronutrients: This service includes micronutrients testing for Calcium, Iron, Potassium, Sodium, Vitamin D and additional nutrients.3. Additional Analysis: Cholesterol and other nutrition label components.Alfa Chemistry combines scientific expertise with customer-centered solutions to distinguish itself in the market. Clients benefit from:1. Accelerated time-to-market through swift detection cycle completion.2. Affordable rates for small and large-scale testing requirements.3. Professionals who possess extensive regulatory expertise and analytical knowledge make up the technical team.4. Advanced Instrumentation – High-precision equipment and validated methods.5. The test results meet both FDA guidelines and international standards for product labeling.Alfa Chemistry’s food nutrition analysis service provides manufacturers with actionable data for new product launches, reformulations, and quality assurance programs which fulfills both internal and external criteria.About Alfa ChemistryAlfa Chemistry operates as a U.S. scientific service provider that delivers extensive testing and analytical solutions along with technical consulting services for multiple industrial sectors. Alfa Chemistry provides global manufacturers with dependable research-grade data and advanced laboratory services through their profound expertise in pharmaceutical, environmental, consumer product, food, and material analysis to maintain product performance while ensuring safety and regulatory compliance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.