A breakthrough in odor remediation is now available to homeowners and real estate professionals facing long-term pet urine contamination.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- P.O.R.S. is renowned as one of the best pet odor removal services in the industry, this specialized solution offers a permanent fix for pet urine odors that linger in flooring, drywall, substructures, and insulation—even after traditional cleaning efforts have failed.Unlike conventional methods that rely on enzyme sprays, ozone machines, or heavy fragrances, this newly expanded service uses a proven multi-step system to identify, target, and eliminate the source of odors at the structural level. From dog and cat urine in carpets and hardwood to subfloor saturation and drywall absorption, the process delivers measurable results that last.This odor removal service distinguishes itself through a comprehensive, multi-phase approach. It begins with a detailed inspection using UV lighting and moisture detection tools to accurately locate hidden contamination. Technicians then assess structural materials—such as subfloors, baseboards, or wall studs—that may have absorbed urine over time. Depending on the severity, a treatment plan is selected to not only clean the area but to fully eliminate the odor.One of the primary advantages of this service is that it avoids common industry pitfalls. It does not rely on enzyme-based cleaners, ozone machines, or masking agents. Instead, it focuses on non-fragrant, industrial-strength solutions designed to neutralize and encapsulate odor at the molecular level. Once sealed, treated surfaces remain odor-free and are protected against recurring smells caused by humidity or temperature changes.This specialized method is particularly valuable in cases where previous owners had multiple pets, hoarding situations were present, or a property was left unattended for extended periods. Even homes that have undergone cosmetic renovations may still carry deep-seated odors if the issue wasn’t properly addressed before remodeling. In such cases, odor can resurface and undermine resale value or habitability.The service has proven useful in multiple scenarios:• Distressed properties with cat or dog urine contamination• Inherited homes requiring full odor remediation before sale• Listings delayed or devalued due to strong pet odors• Residences with health concerns tied to poor indoor air quality• HOA-regulated neighborhoods enforcing odor-related complianceIn addition to treatment, the service offers inspection-only visits that help buyers and sellers assess the scope of odor damage. This is especially useful during real estate transactions, as it enables all parties to factor in cleanup costs before closing. The inspection includes a written assessment of affected areas and recommended remediation steps.Rodent and wildlife contamination are also addressed under this expanded offering. Many pest control companies provide limited odor cleanup following infestations, but few are equipped to handle the structural odor damage caused by rodent urine and feces. This service bridges that gap by delivering expert odor removal tailored to severe contamination.While the emphasis is on homes, the same techniques are applicable in multi-unit dwellings, rental properties, and other residential settings where strong pet odors must be eliminated to restore livability or comply with regulations.As more property owners look for lasting solutions, demand continues to grow for specialized odor removal that offers more than temporary relief. By focusing on precision diagnostics, advanced treatment products, and long-term protection, this service provides a reliable path to odor-free living environments.About P.O.R.S.P.O.R.S. (Pet Odor Removal Service) is a leading specialist in permanent pet, rodent, and human urine odor removal. Their nationwide service model is built around detailed inspections, non-toxic odor neutralization, and a zero-fragrance, zero-ozone approach. Known for handling the jobs others can’t, P.O.R.S. works with homeowners, investors, and real estate professionals to fully restore indoor air quality and living conditions in even the most challenging cases.Contact Information:P.O.R.S. – Pet Odor Removal ServiceCalifornia818-581-1722877-386-3677jody@petodorremovalservice.com

