Aircraft Strut Market to Reach USD 8.15 Billion by 2035, Driven by Rising Air Traffic & Advanced Structural Technologies

The global aircraft strut market is growing due to rising air travel demand, fleet modernization, and advancements in lightweight materials.

With increasing air traffic and the need for fuel-efficient aircraft, the strut market is poised for steady growth. Lightweight composites and MRO demand will drive innovation in this critical sector.” — Nikhil Kaitwade

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world aircraft strut market is projected to increase from USD 4,423.4 million in 2019 to USD 8,148.8 million by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This growth trajectory is supported by continuous advancements in composite materials and active damping technologies that are reshaping the performance and efficiency of modern aircraft struts. As global aviation continues to recover and expand, manufacturers are investing in lightweight, durable, and performance-enhancing strut systems that improve the aerodynamic characteristics of aircraft, particularly in wing and landing gear assemblies. These systems play a critical role in structural load-bearing, vibration damping, and shock absorption, enhancing both safety and fuel efficiency.Between 2025 and 2035, the aircraft strut market is expected to register steady growth, driven by the rising global air traffic, increasing aircraft production, and growing emphasis on operational efficiency, lightweight construction, and structural safety. Aircraft wings use struts to support heavy structural loads, minimize aerodynamic drag, and maintain stability during turbulent conditions. In addition to commercial aviation, the defense and general aviation sectors are also key contributors to market demand, with military aircraft utilizing specialized struts for reinforced performance under high-speed and high-pressure environments. The adoption of advanced manufacturing techniques such as additive manufacturing and precision machining is further enabling the production of complex, high-performance strut designs that meet stringent aerospace standards.Get Ahead with Our Report: Request Your Sample Now!Key Takeaways for the Aircraft Strut MarketThe aircraft strut market is set to experience a robust period of growth as aviation stakeholders invest in fleet modernization and next-generation aircraft programs. Struts are integral to ensuring structural integrity, particularly in aircraft landing gears and wing bracing systems. The demand for high-performance, lightweight materials is driving the adoption of titanium alloys and composite struts that provide superior strength-to-weight ratios. With the rising focus on reducing carbon emissions and enhancing fuel economy, struts that contribute to aerodynamic efficiency are gaining prominence. Emerging economies are expanding their commercial fleets, which is fueling aftermarket demand for durable, long-life strut assemblies. Additionally, the refurbishment and maintenance of older aircraft are creating significant demand in the MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) segment.Emerging Trends in the Global MarketThe use of smart strut systems embedded with sensors for real-time performance monitoring and predictive maintenance is becoming a notable trend in the market. These systems allow operators to track load, fatigue, and structural stress, enabling timely interventions and reducing unplanned downtime. Innovations in composite materials, including carbon-fiber-reinforced polymers, are allowing struts to become more corrosion-resistant and less susceptible to fatigue over time. There is a noticeable shift toward modular strut designs that can be easily integrated into various aircraft configurations, improving manufacturing flexibility and reducing production lead times. Furthermore, the rise of electric and hybrid aircraft platforms is encouraging the development of struts that are compatible with alternative powertrain structures and lightweight fuselage designs.Significant Developments in the Global Sector: Trends and Opportunities in the MarketOngoing aircraft modernization programs by major commercial airlines and defense agencies are opening new avenues for advanced strut technologies. In the commercial sector, leading aircraft manufacturers are incorporating struts that improve in-flight stability and reduce wing flutter, a critical aspect for high-speed, long-range flights. Government investments in aerospace research and infrastructure, particularly in regions like Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, are stimulating demand for both original equipment and replacement strut systems. Another opportunity lies in the expansion of urban air mobility (UAM) and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which require lightweight, compact strut systems capable of withstanding varying flight dynamics and rapid vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) cycles.Recent Developments in the MarketRecent developments in the aircraft strut market highlight a surge in innovation and strategic collaboration. Several companies have introduced hybrid struts using a combination of metal and composite materials to enhance energy absorption without increasing overall weight. Aerospace OEMs are entering joint ventures with material science firms to develop next-generation strut systems that combine low-maintenance features with high structural performance. In the MRO domain, the availability of retrofit kits and interchangeable strut modules is streamlining the replacement process for aging aircraft, minimizing downtime. Research institutions are also testing active damping systems that adjust to flight conditions in real-time, aiming to reduce in-flight vibrations and improve passenger comfort.Full Market Assessment: Comprehensive ReportCompetition OutlookThe aircraft strut market features a competitive landscape dominated by established aerospace component manufacturers, as well as specialized engineering firms that offer customized structural solutions. Companies are focusing on strategic expansion through mergers and partnerships with aircraft OEMs, particularly in emerging markets where aviation infrastructure is rapidly evolving. Product differentiation based on material technology, weight efficiency, and smart integration capabilities is becoming essential for market players to maintain competitiveness. As airlines and defense agencies increasingly demand high-performance, cost-effective solutions, manufacturers are placing greater emphasis on quality assurance, regulatory compliance, and lifecycle cost optimization.Key playersKey players operating in the aircraft strut market include companies such as Safran Landing Systems, Collins Aerospace (a Raytheon Technologies company), Triumph Group, PCC Aerostructures, GKN Aerospace, Magellan Aerospace Corporation, and Liebherr Aerospace. These firms are known for their expertise in aircraft structural systems, high-precision manufacturing, and global supply chain capabilities. They serve a broad clientele across commercial aviation, military fleets, and OEM partnerships, with a strong focus on R&D and product innovation.Key segmentationsKey segmentations in the aircraft strut market are based on type, including landing gear struts, wing struts, and fuselage struts. Key segmentations in the aircraft strut market are based on type, including landing gear struts, wing struts, and fuselage struts. By aircraft type, the market is divided into narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, regional jets, business jets, and military aircraft. From a regional perspective, North America holds a dominant share of the market due to the presence of major aircraft OEMs and a well-established defense aviation sector. Europe follows closely with strong participation in commercial and civil aviation programs. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to exhibit the fastest growth, propelled by increasing air travel demand, fleet expansion plans, and rising investment in indigenous aircraft manufacturing initiatives.

