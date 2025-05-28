SBC Medical Announces Attendance at Upcoming Investor Events

IRVINE, Calif., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (Nasdaq: SBC) (“SBC Medical” or the “Company”), a global franchise and provider of services for aesthetic clinics, today announced its upcoming investor event attendance.

SBC Medical managements will be participating in a webcast company presentation and will also attend 1-x-1 investor meetings at these upcoming events:

1. Lytham Partners Spring 2025 Virtual Investor Conference



Company Webcast

Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 2:00-2:30 PM(ET)

The webcast can be accessed at https://app.webinar.net/LOrnzdv9Dj1

Post-Event Access: Same as above

1x1 Meetings

To arrange a meeting at https://lythampartners.com/spring2025invreg/

2. Noble Capital Markets’ Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference



Company Webcast

Thursday, June 5, 2025



The webcast can be accessed at https://nobleconference.com/virtual/

Post-Event Access: www.channelchek.com

1x1 Meetings

To arrange a meeting at https://nobleconference.com/virtual/

3. Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference



Company Webcast

Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 8:30-9:00 AM(ET)

The webcast and post-event access will be provided when available.

1x1 Meetings

To arrange a meeting at https://sidoti.com/events

4. Zacks SCR Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum



Company Webcast

Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 10:30-11:00AM(ET)

The webcast and post-event access will be provided when available.

About SBC Medical

SBC Medical, headquartered in Irvine, California and Tokyo, Japan, owns and provides management services and products to cosmetic treatment centers. The Company is primarily focused on providing comprehensive management services to franchisee clinics, including but not limited to advertising and marketing needs across various platforms (such as social media networks), staff management (such as recruitment and training), booking reservations for franchisee clinic customers, assistance with franchisee employee housing rentals and facility rentals, construction and design of franchisee clinics, medical equipment and medical consumables procurement (resale), the provision of cosmetic products to franchisee clinics for resale to clinic customers, licensure of the use of patent-pending and non-patented medical technologies, trademark and brand use, IT software solutions (including but not limited to remote medical consultations), management of the franchisee clinic’s customer rewards program (customer loyalty point program), and payment tools for the franchisee clinics.

For more information, visithttps://ir.sbc-holdings.com/

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated

Hikaru Fukui / Head of Investor Relations

e-mail:ir@sbc-holdings.com

Legal Disclaimer:

