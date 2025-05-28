Ascom launches share buyback program

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Baar, Switzerland, May 28, 2025

Ascom Holding AG will start its previously announced share buyback program on 30 May 2025.



Ascom mandated Zürcher Kantonalbank to repurchase up to a maximum of 3 million registered shares on the second trading line on SIX Swiss Exchange and up to a maximum buyback amount of CHF 15 million for the purpose of capital reduction.

All regulatory approvals have been obtained. The program will start on 30 May 2025 and last until 30 November 2026 at the latest.



Detailed information can be found in the advertisement regarding the share buyback program on www.ascom.com/investors/share-buyback-program/.





Attachment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.