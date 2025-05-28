Ascom lanciert Aktienrückkaufprogramm

Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

Baar, Schweiz, 28. Mai 2025





Die Ascom Holding AG wird am 30. Mai 2025 ihr zuvor angekündigtes Aktienrückkaufprogramm starten.



Ascom beauftragt die Zürcher Kantonalbank, auf der zweiten Handelslinie an der SIX Swiss Exchange, bis zu maximal 3 Millionen Namenaktien und bis zu einem maximalen Rückkaufbetrag von CHF 15 Millionen zurückzukaufen. Das Aktienrückkaufprogramm verfolgt den Zweck der Kapitalherabsetzung.

Alle behördlichen Genehmigungen wurden eingeholt. Das Programm beginnt am 30. Mai 2025 und endet spätestens am 30. November 2026.



Detaillierte Informationen finden Sie im Inserat zum Aktienrückkaufprogramm unter www.ascom.com/investors/share-buyback-program/.





