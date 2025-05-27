How Best Start is helping Island families thrive

CANADA, May 27 - When Elizabeth Hincapie first heard about the Best Start program, she hesitated.

“I thought it was ‘the system’ coming to check up on me to make sure I was doing everything right, and would report me if I wasn’t,” she says.

“But it’s not like that at all. It’s only support and kindness. It’s been such a blessing,” she added.

Best Start is a free, voluntary in-home visiting program offered through CHANCES (a nonprofit that offers services for children and families), in partnership with Public Health Nursing and supported by the province of Prince Edward Island.

Designed for Island families with children from birth to age three, the program offers personalized support to help parents navigate the early years from postpartum wellness to child development, all from the comfort of home.

Eligible families are referred to Best Start after an initial assessment with a Public Health Nurse following the birth of their baby. From there, a trained Best Start worker is matched with the family. Visits are initially weekly and then gradually spaced out, tailored to each family's needs, providing evidence-based information and activities to promote connection and attachment.

“We see the parents as the experts on their children,” said Best Start worker Olivia Leger. “We’re there to support. Every family is different, and we adjust based on what’s best for them.”

Hincapie moved to PEI from another country and says the extra support has meant everything. Her son, Sebastian, is now nine months old, and Olivia visits once a week.

“She reassures me about milestones with Sebastian — like when he’s teething or learning to move — so I’m not just relying on what I see on social media. That helps me feel more confident and less alone,” said Hincapie.

On a recent visit to their Charlottetown home, Olivia sat cross-legged on the floor as Sebastian tried his hardest to crawl around beside her, reaching for toys and laughing. It’s clear this is more than a check-up. It’s a relationship built on trust, warmth, and care.

Beyond the playtime, Olivia has also connected Hincapie to a postpartum support group through UPEI, as well as other programs through CHANCES that are helping her build community and feel more at home on the Island.

“This is what it’s all about,” said Olivia, as Sebastian, with great timing, beamed up at her. “We have the best job in the world.”

Currently, more than 400 Island families are enrolled in the Best Start program. Over the past year, nearly 5,700 home visits were carried out. This reflects a growing need, but even more, it reflects the deep care and connection that the program offers to Island parents.

If you're a parent or guardian who would like to learn more about the Best Start program, contact the Public Health Nursing office in your area. A nurse will ask a few short questions to determine eligibility:

Summerside: 902-888-8160

Charlottetown: 902-368-4530

Montague: 902-838-0762

Souris: 902-687-7049

Alberton, O’Leary, Tignish: 902-859-8720

Wellington: 902-854-7259

To learn more about the Best Start program, head to the CHANCES website.

