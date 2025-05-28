Global contact lenses market to grow by 2035, fueled by rising vision correction needs and increasing cosmetic use.

The contact lenses market is set for steady growth, driven by rising vision issues, technological innovations, and increasing cosmetic lens demand.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global contact lenses market is set to witness substantial growth over the next decade, projected to rise from USD 11.5 billion in 2025 to USD 18.9 billion by 2035, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing global prevalence of vision disorders, rising consumer awareness, and the growing trend toward cosmetic and lifestyle-oriented vision correction solutions.Discover key market opportunities – Request your sample report now!Surge in Vision Disorders and Digital Eye Strain Driving Market ExpansionThe sustained growth of the contact lens industry is largely being fueled by the rising number of individuals suffering from myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. With the intensifying screen time due to digital device usage, the global population is experiencing earlier onset of vision impairment, propelling the demand for daily wear contact lenses and extended wear lenses alike. As eye care professionals increasingly recommend contact lenses as an alternative to eyeglasses, the market outlook remains robust.Advancements in Contact Lens Materials and Technology Boost Adoption RatesBreakthroughs in contact lens material technology—such as the development of silicone hydrogel lenses and water gradient contact lenses—have significantly improved oxygen permeability and wearer comfort. Additionally, innovations like smart contact lenses, blue-light filtering lenses, and drug-eluting contact lenses are enhancing the scope of usage beyond mere vision correction. These technological strides are expanding the customer base from traditional users to those with specialized medical and cosmetic needs.Discover new opportunities and gain transformative insights with our Consumer Services Sector Reports! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/consumer-electronics Cosmetic Contact Lenses and Fashion Eyewear Trends Accelerating Market DemandAn increasing number of consumers, especially among millennials and Gen Z demographics, are turning to colored contact lenses and non-corrective cosmetic lenses to complement their fashion and beauty routines. The emergence of monthly and daily disposable cosmetic lenses in varied hues and designs is creating lucrative growth avenues in the non-corrective contact lenses segment. This trend is especially notable in Asian markets, where cosmetic lenses are gaining widespread popularity among young consumers.Rising Global Aging Population and Accessibility to Eye Care ProductsThe aging population globally is another crucial driver of market expansion. As age-related vision problems such as presbyopia become more common, there is a marked uptick in the adoption of multifocal and bifocal contact lenses. Concurrently, the expansion of optical retail networks, e-commerce platforms, and subscription-based delivery services has made access to customized contact lenses more convenient than ever before.Regional Insights• North America: Leading market with high adoption of advanced lenses; strong demand for dailies and smart contact lenses.• Europe: Balanced demand for vision correction and cosmetic lenses; strong markets in the UK, Germany, and France.• Asia-Pacific: Fastest-growing region; rising youth population drives demand for colored and daily disposable lenses.• Latin America: Emerging market with growing access to vision care; Brazil and Mexico are key contributors.• Middle East & Africa: Rising awareness and e-commerce access boost lens adoption, especially in urban areas.Get Full Access of this Report:Key SegmentationBy Product Type:• Soft• Rigid Gas Permeable (RGP)• Hybrid• OthersBy Design:• Spherical• Toric• Multifocal• Cosmetic & Colored• OthersBy Sales Channel:• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets• Specialty Stores• Online• Departmental Stores• OthersBy Region:• North America• Latin America• Europe• South Asia• East Asia• Oceania• MEAExplore Related Research Reports on Consumer Electronics Industry Garment Steamer Market Analysis - Size, Share, and Forecast to 2035:Therapeutic Contact Lenses Market Report – Trends, Demand & Outlook 2035:Smartphone Screen Protector Market Analysis by Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2035:Europe Dog Dewormers Market - Growth & Demand to 2035:Class D Audio Amplifiers Market Analysis by Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2035:About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

