APRA releases superannuation statistics for March 2025

March 2024 March 2025 Change Total superannuation assets $3,897.6 billion $4,129.0 billion +5.9% Total APRA-regulated assets $2,692.1 billion $2,890.8 billion +7.4% Total self-managed super fund assets $979.4 billion $1,005.5 billion +2.7% Exempt public sector superannuation schemes assets $169.6 billion $173.4 billion +2.2% Balance of life office statutory fund assets $56.5 billion $59.3 billion +5.0%

Total superannuation assets declined by 0.8 per cent over the quarter to $4.1 trillion as at March 2025, of which $2.9 trillion was in APRA-regulated funds.

Total contributions increased by 14.4 per cent to $202.8 billion in the year ending in March 2025. Of this, employer contributions increased by 10.3 per cent over the year to $147.1 billion. Member contributions increased by 26.9 per cent over the year to $55.7 billion.

Benefit payments increased by 11.6 per cent to $127.5 billion in the year ending in March 2025. This increase was the result of lump sum payments rising by 9.1 per cent to $70.0 billion and pension payments increasing by 14.9 per cent to $57.6 billion.

Key statistics for entities with more than six members for the year to March 2025: