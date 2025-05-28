DOH ALERTS PUBLIC ABOUT SPECTRUM BRANDS PETTETRA REPTOMIN REPTILE FOOD FOR AQUATIC TURTLES DUE TO POTENTIAL SALMONELLA CONTAMINATION

Posted on May 27, 2025 in Newsroom

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch (FDB) is alerting residents to a recall issued by Spectrum Brands Pet, LLC, of its ReptoMin 3-In-1 SELECT-A-FOOD reptile food product intended for aquatic turtles because of potential Salmonella contamination.

The recalled product was distributed to Walmart stores in Hawai‘i and was available for purchase online through Chewy and Amazon. The product is packaged in a plastic 1.56-ounce container with a green label and a Universal Product Code (UPC) number 0 46798 78626 9 and a lot code of 951790. Only this lot code is impacted by the recall – no other lots or product lines are affected and may continue to be used. FDB is following up with local stores to ensure that the recalled product is no longer available for sale.

Aquatic turtles are not typically impacted by Salmonella, however they can become infected but otherwise appear healthy and exhibit no symptoms. However, infected turtles can be carriers of Salmonella and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and exhibits symptoms, including lethargy, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, vomiting, decreased appetite and/or abdominal pain, please contact your veterinarian promptly.

People can become infected with Salmonella by handling the contaminated product, having contact with pets that have eaten the contaminated product, and/or coming into contact with surfaces that have touched the contaminated food, such as bowls, cups, utensils, storage containers, or countertops. Risk of illness increases if people do not thoroughly wash their hands after handling the food or having contact with their pet, or by not thoroughly cleaning contaminated surfaces. Risk of illness also increases for those who are very young, very old, or have weak immune systems.

People infected with Salmonella can develop diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. Most people recover without treatment, but in some people, the diarrhea may be so severe that they require hospitalization. In these patients, the Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other body sites unless the person is treated promptly. Consult your healthcare provider if you have symptoms of Salmonella infection.

To date, there have been no reports of illness or adverse events attributed to the recalled product. The FDB advises consumers to verify if they purchased the recalled product based on the UPC marking on the label and lot code printed on the bottom of the plastic container. If verified, the recalled food should be disposed of in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access it. Do not feed the recalled product to pets or any other animals. Do not touch the food product with bare hands, but use gloves to place the contaminated food in a plastic bag, seal it and discard. Areas that may have come into contact with the contaminated product should be sanitized.

Consumers who purchased Tetra ReptoMin 3-In-1 SELECT-A-FOOD with lot code 951790 should contact the place of purchase for a full refund, and may contact Spectrum Brands Pet LLC at 1-800-586-0650, Monday through Friday from 3-11 a.m. HST, or via email at [email protected], for additional information.

Representative images of the product label and container are displayed below: