Zafir Rashid successfully leads final phase before vertical construction across one billion dollar plus project

We’ve spent years building a foundation, both physically and financially, and our next steps will set the pace for multi-phase growth across regions.”
— Zafir Rashid
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zafir Rashid, Head of Development at Teramir Group of Companies, announced today that the firm’s flagship hospitality and mixed-use development is entering the final pre-construction phase. Permitting approvals are expected within the next 30 days.

The projects, which span key markets in North America and the Middle East, include wellness-focused hotels, branded residences, and sophisticated infrastructure systems.

With horizontal infrastructure work completed, Teramir Group is positioned to begin vertical construction once final regulatory approvals are secured.

“This stage is a critical inflection point,” said Rashid. “We’ve spent years building a foundation both physically and financially, and our next steps will set the pace for multi-phase growth across regions.”

With more than $1.5 billion in total development value, the firm’s global projects are supported by international partners. Teramir Group’s coordinated efforts in land assembly, equity planning, and stakeholder alignment position it as a leader in the next generation of real estate.

About Zafir Rashid

Zafir Rashid is the Head of Development at Teramir Group with over 25 years of experience in real estate. He currently oversees global development initiatives, asset strategy, and partner relations.

About Teramir Group of Companies

Teramir Group is a privately held development firm specializing in large-scale, hospitality-centered, and infrastructure-driven real estate. Operating across the Middle East and North America, Teramir is committed to high-impact global projects that blend commercial, residential, and experiential design.

