Sun Country Airlines Will Participate in the 3rd Annual Morgan Stanley Travel & Leisure Conference as Well as the 9th Annual TD Cowen Future of the Consumer Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) Chief Financial Officer Bill Trousdale will be participating in a panel at the Morgan Stanley Travel & Leisure Conference on Tuesday, June 3 at 10:15AM EST and a fire side chat at the TD Cowen Future of the Consumer Conference on Wednesday, June 4 at 1:15PM EST.

A link to the live webcast can be found on the Sun Country investor relations website at https://ir.suncountry.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

About Sun Country 
Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier, whose mission is to connect guests to their favorite people and places, to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences. Sun Country dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR”) passengers and charter customers and providing cargo service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

