Arla Foods Ingredients and Alchemy Agencies sign new distribution agreement

AARHUS, Denmark, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arla Foods Ingredients and Alchemy Agencies have announced a new distribution partnership to serve the performance nutrition market in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

Effective immediately, the distribution agreement will primarily focus on Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). It supports Arla Foods Ingredients’ strategy to expand sales in Southeast Asia and in ANZ/Oceania, where Alchemy Agencies is a leading distributor of speciality food and beverage ingredients.

The new agreement covers five key brands in Arla Foods Ingredients’ range of premium performance nutrition ingredients:

Lacprodan® whey protein isolate, which contains at least 90% protein and offers solutions for ready-to-drink (RTD) sports beverages, gels, powder shakes and protein bars

whey protein isolate, which contains at least 90% protein and offers solutions for ready-to-drink (RTD) sports beverages, gels, powder shakes and protein bars Capolac® , a milk mineral concentrate rich in highly bioavailable calcium, magnesium and phosphorus, with benefits for muscle function, healthy bones and body composition

, a milk mineral concentrate rich in highly bioavailable calcium, magnesium and phosphorus, with benefits for muscle function, healthy bones and body composition MicelPure® , a micellar casein isolate containing 86% native protein and naturally high in calcium for sports nutrition RTD beverages and shakes

, a micellar casein isolate containing 86% native protein and naturally high in calcium for sports nutrition RTD beverages and shakes Nutrilac® PB-8420 , a high-quality whey and milk protein ingredient that ensures soft texture, processability and robustness for the outer mass of sports protein bars

, a high-quality whey and milk protein ingredient that ensures soft texture, processability and robustness for the outer mass of sports protein bars Nutrilac® MFGM, which is rich in high-quality whey protein and the complex lipids present in milk fat globule membrane to support physical performance and strength



The ANZ region has the second highest per capita global spend on sports nutrition products, including bars, drinks and powder shakes, and Australia is the world’s third largest sports nutrition market.1

Alexander Leufgen, Head of Asia at Arla Foods Ingredients, said: “Arla Foods Ingredients is delighted to welcome Alchemy Agencies as a distribution partner. The new agreement for ANZ/Oceania is an excellent fit for our performance nutrition solutions in this dynamic market. Crucially, it will play a key role in supporting our ambitions in Asia and ensuring our focus on customer centricity and service.”

Tristan Molloy, director of Alchemy Agencies, said: “We are very excited to bring our expertise in gaining sales and creating strong brand value to Arla Foods Ingredients’ performance nutrition ingredients in ANZ/Oceania. The new agreement aligns with our expansion plans for our partner and supplier network and strengthens our involvement in the fast-growing sports nutrition market across our key regions.”

About Arla Foods Ingredients

Arla Foods Ingredients is a global leader in improving premium nutrition. Together with our customers, research partners, suppliers, NGOs and others, we discover and deliver documented ingredients and products that can advance lifelong nutrition for the benefit of consumers around the world.

Headquartered in Denmark, Arla Foods Ingredients is a 100% owned subsidiary of Arla Foods.

About Alchemy Agencies

Alchemy Agencies is an employee-owned company that has supplied to the Australian, New Zealand and Pacific Islands food and beverage market since 1996. Alchemy is a team of respected industry professionals that are committed to bringing innovative products to the market, and partner with customers and suppliers to develop unique and novel products that offer a point of difference. Technical advice, flexibility and speed of response are key attributes. For more information, visit: alchemyagencies.com

