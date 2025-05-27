RCP welcomes renewed national support for doctors undertaking wider system roles

In a joint letter published on 13 May, the UK’s four chief medical officers, the chair of the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges, the chair of the General Medical Council and NHS England’s national medical director have reaffirmed the importance of supporting doctors to undertake national and regional roles that contribute to the wider health system.

The signatories make clear that such work – from supporting medical education and training to leading service development and regulatory activities – should be regarded as a necessity to improve both training and patient care. They also stress that employer support is critical for doctors to take on these roles, recognising the personal and professional development benefits involved.

The letter also sets out how organisations directly benefit from enabling this work, including through:

increased skills and leadership experience among staff;

improved retention of doctors who are supported in their development; and

stronger recruitment, as clinicians seek roles that support flexible and fulfilling careers.

In her first formal week as RCP president, Dr Mumtaz Patel welcomed the letter:

"This renewed support is both timely and essential. Doctors who contribute to national or regional work bring back invaluable skills, insight and leadership experience to their organisations. Supporting this activity is not just good for individual professional development – it ultimately benefits patients and strengthens the system as a whole. I encourage all employers to recognise this and enable their staff to take up these important roles."

The RCP will continue to advocate for protected time and structural support for clinicians contributing to these vital activities across the UK health system.