CNO Future Fund Relaunches as Vanuatu’s Gold Standard CIIP Option





Photo Courtesy of: VIMB

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CNO Future Fund has officially relaunched under Vanuatu’s revised Citizenship by Investment regulatory framework, reinforcing its role as the leading option under the Capital Investment Immigration Plan (CIIP). Operated by VIMB Services Limited, the Fund is one of the few fully compliant entities confirmed by the government following an extensive review of all CIIP agents.

The regulatory amendments, now in effect, require a minimum contribution of USD $165,000 for a main applicant with spouse and two dependents, inclusive of government due diligence fees. This includes a USD $60,000 direct government fee and a USD $50,000 five-year redeemable investment into a designated, government-approved fund. In addition, all designated agents must now submit quarterly and annual investment reports, financial statements, and employment data as part of enhanced compliance and transparency standards.

Daniel Agius, Managing Director of VIMB Services Limited and architect of the CNO Future Fund, welcomed the relaunch, emphasizing the fund’s alignment with government reforms and long-term development goals.

“The CNO Future Fund was purpose-built to deliver transparent, high-impact investment outcomes,” said Agius. “This relaunch validates our structure and reinforces investor confidence in both the fund and the program.”

In its first full year of operation, the CNO Future Fund raised USD $6.25 million, which was deployed in strategic investments, and achieved 32.62% Net-Asset Value (NAV) growth, despite a severe earthquake in December 2024 that disrupted much of Port Vila’s infrastructure. Seventy percent of the Fund’s operations were restored by Q1 2025, with all damages fully insured and repair work underway.

Key achievements include:

144 CIIP citizenship applications processed



processed USD $8.2 million in direct government revenue generated



generated 30% equity stake in Vanuatu Baskets , the country’s leading coconut oil producer



, the country’s leading coconut oil producer New coconut plantation acquired on Malekula Island to secure long-term supply



on Malekula Island to secure long-term supply Copra hubs established in Epi, Ambrym, Malekula, with expansion in the Santo islands



in Epi, Ambrym, Malekula, with expansion in the Santo islands Upgrades to the copra mill infrastructure , improving production and safety



, improving production and safety 230+ tons/month of CNO production capacity — enough to power 2MW of renewable energy



— enough to power 2MW of renewable energy Exports initiated to New Zealand and New Caledonia



to New Zealand and New Caledonia Four 7-ton trucks delivered to support rural logistics



to support rural logistics Over 55 new jobs created and 65+ rural bank accounts opened



“We’re proud to be recognized not just for compliance, but for delivery,” Agius added. “Our NAV performance and infrastructure investments are directly contributing to Vanuatu’s energy independence and rural development.”

The Fund has also advanced key national priorities, including support for Vanuatu’s 2030 goal of 100% renewable energy generation. Ongoing negotiations with UNELCO and global partners explore the use of coconut oil biofuel for grid power and maritime use. Plans are in motion to install 2x1MW biofuel-powered generators, further establishing Vanuatu’s renewable credentials.

The Fund’s upcoming value-adding investment focus includes transforming old coconut plantations into high-value timber products, expanding supply chain activity into the kava and cocoa sectors, developing land projects with accredited processing centers to support local communities and streamline agricultural exports and integrated end-use supply in the Agri-Tourism Sector.

About VIMB Services Limited



VIMB Services Limited is a government-appointed Designated Agent for Vanuatu’s Citizenship by Investment Programs, including the Development Support Program (DSP) and the Capital Investment Immigration Plan (CIIP). Headquartered in Port Vila, Vanuatu with global reach, VIMB provides application processing, fund management, and project implementation services. Through the CNO Future Fund, VIMB channels investor capital into sustainable initiatives that support national development in renewable energy, agriculture, infrastructure, and community resilience.

Contact Information:

Daniel Agius

VIMB Services Limited

Email: info@vimb.org

Website: www.vimb.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4142f506-d220-43a9-93c0-7c30fce17874

CNO Future Fund Relaunches as Vanuatu’s Gold Standard CIIP Option Photo Courtesy of: VIMB

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.