Why has democratization bypassed the Arab world?

President Donald Trump’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE reignited debate over U.S. ties to authoritarian regimes. But the controversy underscores a deeper question: why has democracy struggled to take root in the Arab world? In this episode of Rethinking Democracy, host Gonul Tol sits down with Dr. Fawaz Gerges, Professor of International Relations at the London School of Economics and author of "The Great Betrayal: The Struggle for Freedom and Democracy in the Middle East," to unpack the cultural, structural, and geopolitical forces that continue to block democratization across the region. Recorded on May 19, 2025

