Bitcoin hits a new all-time high, with a target of $150,000, and Trump signs an executive order to include it in the national strategic reserve

Dublin, California, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The price of Bitcoin surpassed $111,000 on May 22, setting a new all-time high. The rally was mainly driven by a large inflow of funds into cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs), showing strong interest in Bitcoin from institutional investors. Analysts predict that if the current trend continues, Bitcoin will



US policy supports cryptocurrencies, boosting market confidence



US President Trump signed an executive order to establish a national strategic bitcoin reserve, aiming to incorporate bitcoin into the national asset reserve system. In addition, Congress is advancing the GENIUS Act to provide a clear regulatory framework for stablecoins. These policy measures have boosted market confidence in cryptocurrencies and further boosted bitcoin prices.



The APT Miner cloud mining platform, which is also regulated by the UK , has also become popular on the Internet recently because Bitcoin has broken through its historical high. APM Mienr is a cloud mining platform where users only need to buy contracts, rent equipment, and mine BTC. The income is fixed and risk-free, allowing every user to achieve passive income!







What is a cloud mining platform?



Cloud mining is a way to mine cryptocurrencies by renting computing resources (i.e. computing power) provided by a third-party mining farm. Users do not need to purchase or maintain physical mining machines themselves, but purchase "computing power contracts" through the Internet platform. The platform is responsible for the operation and maintenance of the mining equipment, and the digital currency mined is distributed to users in proportion every day.



Is the APT Miner platform safe?



To ensure user data security and service stability, we use McAfee® enterprise-level security protection and Cloudflare® global CDN and defense system to build a multi-layered security defense line. Whether it is anti-virus, malicious attacks, or DDoS traffic cleaning, we always protect your information security with the highest industry standards.



The platform promises 100% uptime guarantee to ensure uninterrupted service throughout the year. Key systems are deployed with multi-location hot standby solutions to safeguard your business continuity.



At the same time, we provide 7 days × 24 hours manual online technical support. An experienced team of technical engineers will respond around the clock to quickly assist in solving any technical problems, truly realizing an excellent service experience of "safe, stable and reliable".



How to use APT Mienr platform?



1. Register an account using your email address ( get $15 immediately after registration)



2. Choose a contract that suits you



3. Payment of Fees



4. Obtain fixed income



The following shows the potential returns you can earn. The new stable income contract is as follows







All contract principals will be returned to the account balance upon maturity, and can be withdrawn at any time, or continued to be invested, the user is free to choose



about Us



APT Miner is a UK licensed cloud mining platform founded in 2018 and headquartered in Warrington, UK. We focus on providing high-performance, low-cost cryptocurrency mining solutions using advanced hardware, intelligent algorithms and cloud infrastructure.



APT Miner has more than 9 million users in more than 180 countries around the world, providing convenient and scalable mining services to global users. We are committed to sustainable development, using renewable energy to reduce electricity costs and reduce environmental impact.



For more details, visit the official website: https://aptminer.com/



App Download https://aptminer.vip



Official Email： info@aptminer.com



Summarize:



If you are looking for a stable, low-threshold way to earn passive income, you might consider starting with APT Miner cloud mining.



It supports small investments, is easy to operate, and the platform is safe and reliable. It is an ideal starting point for entering the world of digital assets.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation to invest and is not intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks. There is a possibility of loss of funds. You are strongly advised to perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.



Audrey Anne account Manager APTMiner +44 7934 609695 info at aptminer.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.