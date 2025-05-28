TWO MUSICK PEELER & GARRETT PARTNERS NAMED ‘WOMEN OF INFLUENCE’ BY LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL

Kristine Kwong Elaine Vukadinovich

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that Partners Kristine Kwong and Elaine Vukadinovich are recognized this week as "Women of Influence: Attorneys” by the Los Angeles Business Journal.“The women covered in these pages are recognized for exceptional legal skill and achievement across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership as evidenced by the highest professional and ethical standards, and for contributions to the Los Angeles community at large,” states the publisher.“We are proud of Kristine and Elaine for receiving this recognition,” says Co-Managing Partner Steve Elie. “Their dedication, talent, and achievements set a powerful example for our firm and the legal profession."Kristine Kwong “advises and counsels clients on a wide range of business, corporate, operational and employment issues, including business counseling, contract negotiation and preparation, restrictive covenant and non-compete agreements, executive mobility issues, due diligence in connection with mergers and acquisitions, and range of employment matters,” shares the feature. “Kwong represents both public and private sector entities in retail, manufacturing, finance, healthcare, hospitality, real estate, and charitable and tax-exempt organizations, including religious entities, federally qualified health centers, educational institutions from K-12 districts, colleges to charter schools, and public sector agencies, municipalities, commissions and authorities.” Earlier this year, Kwong was named a “Top Corporate Employment Lawyer” by Lawdragon and a “Leaders of Influence: Minority Attorneys” by Los Angeles Business Journal.Elaine Vukadinovich serves on the firm’s Executive Committee and is Co-Chair of the Labor & Employment group. “For over 25 years, she has represented and advised private and public employers in a variety of industries including universities, maintenance, security, healthcare, regional centers, restaurants, and religious entities, among others,” according to Los Angeles Business Journal. “She regularly counsels employers, audits employer practices, provides training, and develops strategic planning with respect to wage and hour and all other employment issues in an effort to prevent litigation.” When needed, Vukadinovich also vigorously, efficiently and effectively represents employers in litigation in state and federal courts including class actions, PAGA actions, all forms of discrimination, harassment, or retaliation, failure to accommodate, wrongful termination, and individual wage and hour actions.

