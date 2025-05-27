Experience the Best Orange Shrimp in Las Vegas at Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant

Las Vegas, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Las Vegas, Nevada -

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, a well-known spot in Las Vegas, is excited to share its special focus on the Orange Shrimp, a dish that has become one of its highlights. This popular dish is prepared using jumbo shrimp that are freshly peeled, lightly battered, and then fried in pure vegetable oil. They're topped with a house-made orange sauce that perfectly blends with pineapple chunks, white onions, carrot slices, and fresh orange pieces. Served alongside premium Jasmine Rice, the dish promises a unique flavor experience.

Alan Wong, representing Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, shared their dedication to quality and tradition, noting, "Our Orange Shrimp dish represents the fusion of authentic Chinese and Thai flavors. We aim to provide our guests with a memorable dining experience that transcends the usual expectations."

Situated in the lively city of Las Vegas, the restaurant appeals to a wide crowd by offering dine-in, take-out, and delivery services. It has established itself as a culinary hotspot, attracting both locals and tourists. Their easy-to-navigate website showcases a full menu and a simple ordering system, allowing customers to access and enjoy their dishes without hassle. In tune with global customers, they accept various currencies such as Euros, Pounds, and even Bitcoin.

Kung Fu Thai Chinese Restaurant is noted for its diverse menu, which includes appetizers like spring rolls and crab rangoon, alongside main courses that marry Chinese and Thai inspirations. As a highlight of their menu, the popularity of the Orange Shrimp dish has inspired its central role. For those interested in checking out this dish, more information is available at https://www.kungfuplaza.com/349-orange-shrimps.

Their commitment to quality is clear in their curated menu selection, which includes fried rice, soups, and vegetarian options, ensuring there's a delightful dish for everyone. Even without meat, the vegetarian options maintain the same level of taste and satisfaction.

Over the years, the restaurant has shown its ability to adapt and grow with changing times. By keeping their patrons engaged through specials and discounts shared on their website and social media, they maintain lively interaction with customers.

Alan Wong further expressed their ambitions, saying, "Our goal is to remain a cornerstone in the Las Vegas dining scene. The positive feedback and trust we've received from our patrons drive us to continually elevate our dishes, ensuring consistency in flavor and freshness."

For those preferring to dine at home, Kung Fu Thai Chinese Restaurant offers efficient take-out and delivery services. Their timely delivery ensures that meals arrive warm and fresh, mirroring the standards expected in their dining room.

Kung Fu Thai Chinese Restaurant also values their gift certificates, which are great for sharing a delightful Asian dining experience with loved ones. These certificates make for flexible dining options, applicable to any dish on the extensive menu.

In summary, Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant continues to be a favorite choice for those seeking genuine Thai and Chinese cuisine in Las Vegas. By highlighting unique dishes like the Orange Shrimp, which eaters can find more about at the restaurant's website, they keep their roots alive while staying open to new tastes and dining trends.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxfsRvj8Eqs

To discover more about their full menu and services, including the famed Orange Shrimp, visit their website at https://www.kungfuplaza.com/. Guests can order and explore detailed meal descriptions, enriching their dining experience with this beloved restaurant. Their blog provides further updates and news about the restaurant's offerings, keeping customers informed about new dishes and special events in their culinary journey.

###

For more information about Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, contact the company here:



Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant

Alan Wong

702-247-4120

aw@kungfurestaurants.com

3505 S Valley View Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89103

Alan Wong

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.