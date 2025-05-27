Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. June 3, 2025; Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. ("Cerevel" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CERE) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between October 11, 2023 through August 1, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Cerevel investors have until June 3, 2025. to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case.

The Cerevel class action lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of shareholders allegedly harmed by material omissions and misconduct related to Cerevel’s secondary stock offering on October 16, 2023, as well as false and misleading statements contained in the company’s January 18, 2024 Proxy Statement concerning AbbVie’s acquisition of Cerevel at $45 per share. According to the complaint, the October 2023 offering was arranged by Cerevel’s controlling shareholders, Bain and Pfizer, to enable Bain to increase its stake at a significantly discounted price ahead of AbbVie’s then-undisclosed acquisition. Just 51 days later, Cerevel announced that AbbVie had agreed to acquire the company for $45 per share—nearly twice the offering price—allegedly resulting in a windfall of over $120 million for Bain.

