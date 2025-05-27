Encore Data Products Expands Product Lineup with Innovative 86", 75”, and 65” QOMO BundleBoard i Series Panel

Lafayette, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lafayette, Colorado -

Encore Data Products is excited to introduce the QOMO BundleBoard i Series Multi-Touch Interactive LED Panel - 86". This new product aims to improve interaction experiences in both educational and business environments.

The BundleBoard i Series is known for its large 86-inch screen, which offers clear and striking visuals. Its multi-touch capability allows for multiple touchpoints at once, making it perfect for collaborative work and interactive learning. Whether it's a meeting room or a classroom, this feature helps create an engaging and dynamic atmosphere. The screen also comes in a 65-inch and 75-inch option.

Equipped with modern technology, the QOMO BundleBoard ensures accuracy and quick response times. Its user-friendly interface makes it easy for anyone to use, regardless of their tech expertise. Whether one is presenting complex data or running interactive sessions, this panel handles everything efficiently and reliably.

The QOMO BundleBoard also connects easily to current systems. It supports various input commands, ensuring it works well with many different devices. This feature is particularly important for educators and business professionals who are familiar with using tech in their work. The panel's adaptability makes it a versatile option for today's needs.

A spokesperson of Encore Data Products expressed their belief in the BundleBoard, saying, "This new solution is poised to transform meetings and classrooms into spaces where technology enhances the user experience. We're committed to providing our customers with products that meet their evolving needs while promoting an environment of interaction."

The launch of the BundleBoard comes at an important time when digital skills are becoming essential. The panel is energy-efficient and designed with the environment in mind. Its durable build ensures long-term use, cutting down on the need for replacements and supporting a more sustainable approach to using technology. Schools can explore more solutions for their technological needs by visiting Encore Data Products' website.

Schools and other educational institutions can greatly benefit from the BundleBoard. Its ability to handle various educational apps boosts teaching capabilities, meeting the rising demand for interactive learning tools. This product helps educators bring technology into their teaching plans, better preparing students for a tech-focused world. To further explore their range of AV technology, including charge & sync devices, document cameras, and laptops, educators can visit Encore Data Products' site for detailed information.

Encore's spokesperson added, "This product exemplifies how technology can seamlessly integrate into our everyday work and learning environments. By focusing on ease of use and multi-functionality, we're advancing towards a future where technology addresses practical needs without overwhelming users."

With the addition of the QOMO BundleBoard i Series, Encore Data Products confirms its role as a provider of new solutions for today's learning and business settings. The company's ongoing effort to push technology forward while keeping it easy to use shows its grasp of what the market demands. To view and purchase the QOMO BundleBoard i Series Multi-Touch Interactive LED Panel, visit Encore Data Products' website, where one can also find an extensive selection of audio and technology products tailored for schools, libraries, and businesses alike.

