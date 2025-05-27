Roof Quality Check Tips: Nathan Strotheide of Anchored Roofing and Remodeling Shares Insights on Preventative Maintenance in HelloNation Magazine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it comes to preserving a home’s value and integrity, early detection of roofing issues can be critical. Homeowners often ask how they can keep tabs on their roof’s condition without hiring a professional every season. According to Nathan Strotheide of Anchored Roofing and Remodeling in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a simple five-minute visual inspection from ground level can be an effective first step in identifying potential problems before they escalate. His expert advice is featured in HelloNation Magazine under the article titled The 5-Minute Roof Check: A Homeowner’s First Line of Defense .

The article outlines a practical method that empowers homeowners to take charge of their roof’s health. It encourages readers to look for visual cues like curling shingles, sagging rooflines, or granules accumulating near gutters—each an indicator of wear or damage that warrants closer attention. Strotheide underscores the importance of checking for rusted or displaced flashing around roof penetrations such as chimneys and skylights, noting that such areas are common entry points for water if not properly maintained.

This do-it-yourself approach helps homeowners understand the language of their roof and address issues while they are still manageable. Strotheide emphasizes that while this check is not a substitute for professional evaluation, it equips property owners with the insight to communicate more effectively with contractors and make informed decisions about roof care.

Readers can explore the full article, The 5-Minute Roof Check: A Homeowner’s First Line of Defense , which offers step-by-step guidance on how to perform a basic roof review using just observation and common sense.

