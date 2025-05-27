Treatment.com AI Grants Stock Options and RSUs

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com AI Inc. (CSE: TRUE, OTC: TREIF, Frankfurt: 939) (“Treatment”) announces that it has granted an additional 633,589 restricted share units (“RSUs”) and 330,132 stock options (“Options”) to continuing employees and consultants of Rocket Doctor Inc., the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary (see News Release dated April 10, 2025).

The Options are each exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.50 per share for a period of three years from the grant date and vest over a one-year term. The RSUs are valid for a term of three years and vest over a period of one year from the grant date. All Options and RSUs are subject to the terms of the Company’s equity plans and applicable securities law hold periods.

About Treatment.com AI Inc.

Treatment.com AI is a company utilizing AI (artificial intelligence) and best clinical practices to positively improve the healthcare sector and impact current inefficiencies and challenges. With the input of hundreds of healthcare professionals globally, Treatment.com AI has built a comprehensive, personalized healthcare AI engine — the Global Library of Medicine (GLM). With more than 10,000 expert medical reviews, the GLM delivers tested clinical information and support to all healthcare professionals as well as providing recommended tests (physical and lab), imaging and billing codes. The GLM helps healthcare professionals (doctors, nurses or pharmacists) reduce their administrative burden; creates more time for needed face-to-face patient appointments; and enables greater consistency in quality of patient support. Treatment.com AI’s GLM platform, through supporting healthcare professionals, allows for the inclusion of disenfranchised communities.

Learn more at www.treatment.com or contact info@treatment.com .

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

‎Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO

‎Email: ehamza@treatment.com

‎Media inquiries: media@treatment.com

‎Call: +1 (612) 788-8900 / Toll-Free USA/Canada: +1 (888) 788-8955

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.