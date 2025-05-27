Verit Advisors Hires Matthew Anderson as Principal

Chicago, IL, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verit Advisors LLC® is pleased to announce that Matthew J. Anderson (Matt) has joined the firm as Principal. Matt will focus on transactions, restructurings, and advisory services including ESOPs, M&A, and strategic alternatives for Verit’s diverse client base. Matt will also assist in functions such as valuation analysis, financial modeling, market research and business development.

John Solimine, Managing Director, added, “We have known Matt for several years and he will be a great addition to Verit. He brings strong financial experience across several industries that will be an immediate asset to our team. We are excited to have Matt on board and know he will be an important contributor to our continued growth.”

Prior to joining Verit, Mr. Anderson worked at Bank of America for 18 years. Most recently he was a Market Executive in Business Banking where he led a team of bankers in Greater Chicago and South Bend. Previously he was a Senior Relationship Manager and ESOP Advisor within Global Commercial Banking focused on traditional banking, capital raising and advisory services. Matt has a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Kansas and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Missouri Kansas City.

About Verit Advisors

Verit Advisors unites sophisticated middle market investment banking capabilities with a client centric boutique, fluent in ESOPs, M&A, debt capital markets, valuation and board advisory services. Integrity, teamwork, service, and innovation are at the heart of the organization, as the Verit team strives to provide unparalleled advice and custom solutions to its clients. Mary Josephs founded Verit Advisors in 2009 in Chicago and has nearly three decades of experience in the world of corporate finance. Josephs and her team are considered to be the foremost experts in ESOP transactions and middle market strategic alternatives.

Pat Eichten Verit Advisors, LLC marketing@verit.com

