Inventronics Announces 2025 Q1 Financial Results

CALGARY, Alberta, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventronics Limited (“Corporation”) (IVX: TSX Venture), a designer and manufacturer of enclosures for the telecommunications, cable, electric distribution, energy, and other industries in Canada and the USA, today announced its unaudited 2025 Q1 financial results.

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Corporation reported net earnings of $183,000, or 3.8 cents per share, on revenue of $2,427,000 compared to net earnings of $8,000, or 0.2 cents per share, on revenue of $1,444,000 for the same period of 2024. The demand for enclosures has strengthened from the lower levels experienced in 2024 as customers worked their way through their excess inventories.

Financial Highlights Three months ended (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) Mar 31

2025 Mar 31

2024 Revenue 2,427 1,444 Net earnings 183 8 Basic earnings per share 3.8¢ 0.2¢





Financial Position As at

(in thousands of dollars) Mar 31

2025 Dec 31

2024 Working capital 1,682 1,536 Property, plant and equipment 3,218 3,244 Long-term debt, excluding current portion 2,200 2,250 Shareholders’ equity 2,450 2,267

Further information about the financial results of the Corporation can be found in the Corporation's unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and accompanying management's discussion and analysis ("2025 Q1 MD&A") filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Inventronics

Inventronics Limited designs and manufactures enclosures and other products for an array of customers in the telecommunications, cable, electric distribution, energy, and other industries in Canada and the USA. The Corporation owns its ISO 9001-registered production facility in Brandon, Manitoba.

Shares of Inventronics trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “IVX”. For more information about the Corporation, its products and its services, go to www.inventronics.com.

