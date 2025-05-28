Seven Arizonans Received Civic Champion Awards at Phoenix Dinner

The 2025 Civic Champions

Democracy champions honored for building civic trust in Arizona

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arizona Democracy Resilience Network and Mormon Women for Ethical Government Arizona recognized seven Arizonans for their work strengthening civic trust and reducing political divides at the 2025 Civic Champion Dinner. The event brought together community leaders, business executives and civic champions to celebrate individuals creating lasting change."These civic champions set a powerful example for all Arizonans by keeping conversations open between political parties," said Don Henninger, Republican co-director of the Arizona Democracy Resilience Network. "At a time when political division threatens our democratic institutions, these leaders demonstrate how people across the political spectrum can work together to build bridges and strengthen our communities."The event honored seven individuals in different categories:-Nonprofit Impact Award: Courtney Osterfelt, founder of The Launch Pad teen center in Prescott, which provides an inclusive, youth-driven space for teens in Yavapai County.- Business Leadership Award: John Fees, co-founder and managing director of GradGuard, and Adam Goodman, CEO of Goodmans, who serve as co-chairs of Leadership Now Arizona, a group of business leaders committed to protecting democracy.-Unsung Hero Award: Susan Bustamante, Pinal County election cycle temporary worker, who has worked as a poll worker since 2012 and advocates for election integrity in her community.-Civic Innovator Award: Carlos Alfaro, founder of Arizona Talks Foundation, which creates non-partisan spaces for rational policy discussions among legislators, influencers and citizens.-Faith in Action Award: Dr. Warren H. Stewart, senior pastor of First Institutional Baptist Church of Phoenix, who led the movement to establish Arizona's Martin Luther King Day and serves underrepresented communities.-Community Media Award: Ilana Lowery, Arizona regional director of Common Sense Media, who expands media literacy programs across Arizona.“While we've seen awards given to elected officials and civil servants for their civic work, what was missing is the chance to honor everyday citizens doing their part to positively contribute to our civic culture,” said Jane Andersen, Arizona State Director, MWEG. “The Civic Champion Dinner seeks to honor the unique ways these leaders are making a difference in Arizona and adding to our civic health."Community leaders, business executives and civic champions came together at a critical time when election denialism, political violence and intimidation of election officials erode public confidence and hinder Arizona's economic prosperity. These seven honorees demonstrate how Arizonans across the political spectrum - Republicans, Independents and Democrats - can work together to build bridges, foster resilience and strengthen democratic institutions.About Arizona Democracy Resilience NetworkThe Arizona Democracy Resilience Network works to promote and strengthen trust in U.S. democracy and the capacity of communities to mitigate identity-based conflicts. It works with individual and community partners to make anti-democratic and violent behavior less acceptable; to empower communities with people, structures and skills designed to build bridges across community divides and foster resilience to reduce political/identity-based violence; and to increase trust in elections. Learn more and join at https://arizonadrn.org/ About Mormon Women for Ethical GovernmentMormon Women for Ethical Government (MWEG) is a nationwide grassroots organization that seeks to inspire women of faith to be ambassadors of peace who transcend partisanship and courageously advocate for ethical government. MWEG empowers women to use their unique voices to influence civic spaces, offers a supportive community to discuss political issues, and advocates on a variety of issues, including advancing democracy. We are faithful, nonpartisan, proactive, and peaceful.

