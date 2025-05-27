Investing in Young People's Futures

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $56.5 million to help approximately 21,000 young people from low-income households enter the job market this summer through New York State’s Summer Youth Employment program. As part of the FY 2026 State Budget, the State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance is distributing funding to all 57 counties and New York City to implement a Summer Youth Employment Program to introduce at-risk youth to New York’s workforce, where they will gain professional training and develop useful skills that will help them improve educational performance and explore possible career paths.

“Investing in our young people’s future and providing them with the resources and tools they need to succeed is a top priority of my administration,” Governor Hochul said. “The Summer Youth Employment Program helps young New Yorkers across the state find good summer jobs that provide valuable experiences and skills that will help them pursue their educational and career goals and prepare them for success in the workforce as adults.”

The Summer Youth Employment Program supports businesses and communities across the state in providing summer jobs for youth from low-income families. Participants work in entry-level jobs at places such as parks, summer camps, child care organizations, cultural centers, educational facilities, and community-based organizations, among others.

To be eligible for the program, youth must be between the ages of 14 and 20 and have a household income below 200 percent of the federal poverty level, which varies by household size and, for example, is $53,300 for a family of three.

The FY 2026 State Budget included an increase of $1.5 million for the program over last year to address minimum wage increases. The program served more than 21,000 young people last summer.

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “The Summer Youth Employment Program provides young people from lower-income households good summer jobs in a range of occupations that provide participants a paycheck and the important opportunity to gain valuable work experience that will support their future success in school and in the job market. The Summer Youth program is also an important part of the state’s efforts to build a strong workforce pipeline for area businesses. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for continuing to prioritize programs and policies that support the health, well-being, and future promise of New York’s youth while helping to strengthen our communities.”

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “Summer jobs are a gateway to the world of work for young New Yorkers. The skills and experience they will gain through Summer Youth Employment Program will continue to serve them long into their chosen career fields. This initiative is a win-win-win for young New Yorkers in underserved populations, their communities, and the New York State economy.”

State Senator Sean Ryan said, “Connecting at-risk youth with good job opportunities helps not only them, but also their families, their communities, and our economy. This funding will boost our state's workforce, promote safer and stronger communities, and set thousands of young New Yorkers up for successful careers.”

Assemblymember Al Stirpe said, “The Summer Youth Employment Program empowers young people to be proactive as they work towards their future careers, all while supporting businesses and communities across the state with meaningful summer jobs. The continued funding for this program represents an investment into the future job market and a commitment to seeing all young people succeed and thrive. Thousands of young New Yorkers will have an opportunity to grow their professional skillset without the burden of economic hardship holding them back.”

Funding Awards for the Summer Youth Employment Program Breakdown by County:

County Funding Albany $774,578 Allegany $221,757 Broome $650,283 Cattaraugus $321,822 Cayuga $230,591 Chautauqua $491,187 Chemung $259,293 Chenango $174,812 Clinton $250,440 Columbia $133,304 Cortland $166,684 Delaware $147,217 Dutchess $613,770 Erie $2,598,654 Essex $93,743 Franklin $188,360 Fulton $177,426 Genesee $140,702 Greene $137,344 Hamilton $13,714 Herkimer $198,769 Jefferson $358,283 Lewis $97,913 Livingston $196,071 Madison $211,149 Monroe $2,164,276 Montgomery $174,934 Nassau $1,806,927 Niagara $568,697 NYC $29,329,237 Oneida $724,225 Onondaga $1,396,576 Ontario $254,309 Orange $1,078,708 Orleans $137,245 Oswego $468,563 Otsego $220,851 Putnam $109,026 Rensselaer $387,905 Rockland $993,778 Saratoga $333,260 Schenectady $367,739 Schoharie $97,089 Schuyler $57,613 Seneca $119,365 St. Lawrence $490,045 Steuben $309,545 Suffolk $2,315,367 Sullivan $243,516 Tioga $140,953 Tompkins $435,842 Ulster $415,932 Warren $127,626 Washington $169,208 Wayne $242,690 Westchester $1,754,517 Wyoming $129,071 Yates $87,499 Total $56,500,000

