Investing in Young People's Futures

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $56.5 million to help approximately 21,000 young people from low-income households enter the job market this summer through New York State’s Summer Youth Employment program. As part of the FY 2026 State Budget, the State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance is distributing funding to all 57 counties and New York City to implement a Summer Youth Employment Program to introduce at-risk youth to New York’s workforce, where they will gain professional training and develop useful skills that will help them improve educational performance and explore possible career paths.

“Investing in our young people’s future and providing them with the resources and tools they need to succeed is a top priority of my administration,” Governor Hochul said. “The Summer Youth Employment Program helps young New Yorkers across the state find good summer jobs that provide valuable experiences and skills that will help them pursue their educational and career goals and prepare them for success in the workforce as adults.”

The Summer Youth Employment Program supports businesses and communities across the state in providing summer jobs for youth from low-income families. Participants work in entry-level jobs at places such as parks, summer camps, child care organizations, cultural centers, educational facilities, and community-based organizations, among others.

To be eligible for the program, youth must be between the ages of 14 and 20 and have a household income below 200 percent of the federal poverty level, which varies by household size and, for example, is $53,300 for a family of three.

The FY 2026 State Budget included an increase of $1.5 million for the program over last year to address minimum wage increases. The program served more than 21,000 young people last summer.

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “The Summer Youth Employment Program provides young people from lower-income households good summer jobs in a range of occupations that provide participants a paycheck and the important opportunity to gain valuable work experience that will support their future success in school and in the job market. The Summer Youth program is also an important part of the state’s efforts to build a strong workforce pipeline for area businesses. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for continuing to prioritize programs and policies that support the health, well-being, and future promise of New York’s youth while helping to strengthen our communities.”

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “Summer jobs are a gateway to the world of work for young New Yorkers. The skills and experience they will gain through Summer Youth Employment Program will continue to serve them long into their chosen career fields. This initiative is a win-win-win for young New Yorkers in underserved populations, their communities, and the New York State economy.”

State Senator Sean Ryan said, “Connecting at-risk youth with good job opportunities helps not only them, but also their families, their communities, and our economy. This funding will boost our state's workforce, promote safer and stronger communities, and set thousands of young New Yorkers up for successful careers.”

Assemblymember Al Stirpe said, “The Summer Youth Employment Program empowers young people to be proactive as they work towards their future careers, all while supporting businesses and communities across the state with meaningful summer jobs. The continued funding for this program represents an investment into the future job market and a commitment to seeing all young people succeed and thrive. Thousands of young New Yorkers will have an opportunity to grow their professional skillset without the burden of economic hardship holding them back.”

Funding Awards for the Summer Youth Employment Program Breakdown by County:

County Funding
Albany $774,578
Allegany $221,757
Broome $650,283
Cattaraugus $321,822
Cayuga $230,591
Chautauqua $491,187
Chemung $259,293
Chenango $174,812
Clinton $250,440
Columbia $133,304
Cortland $166,684
Delaware $147,217
Dutchess $613,770
Erie $2,598,654
Essex $93,743
Franklin $188,360
Fulton $177,426
Genesee $140,702
Greene $137,344
Hamilton $13,714
Herkimer $198,769
Jefferson $358,283
Lewis $97,913
Livingston $196,071
Madison $211,149
Monroe $2,164,276
Montgomery $174,934
Nassau $1,806,927
Niagara $568,697
NYC $29,329,237
Oneida $724,225
Onondaga $1,396,576
Ontario $254,309
Orange $1,078,708
Orleans $137,245
Oswego $468,563
Otsego $220,851
Putnam $109,026
Rensselaer $387,905
Rockland $993,778
Saratoga $333,260
Schenectady $367,739
Schoharie $97,089
Schuyler $57,613
Seneca $119,365
St. Lawrence $490,045
Steuben $309,545
Suffolk $2,315,367
Sullivan $243,516
Tioga $140,953
Tompkins $435,842
Ulster $415,932
Warren $127,626
Washington $169,208
Wayne $242,690
Westchester $1,754,517
Wyoming $129,071
Yates $87,499
Total $56,500,000

Funding Awards for the Summer Youth Employment Program Breakdown by Region:

Region Amount
Capital Region $2,194,793
Central NY $2,473,563
Finger Lakes $3,841,908
Long Island $4,122,294
Mid-Hudson $5,209,247
Mohawk Valley $1,553,818
New York City $29,329,237
North Country $1,335,713
Southern Tier $2,237,310
Western NY $4,202,117
Total $56,500,000

