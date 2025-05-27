Helium Evolution Provides New Update on Helium Production Facility

CALGARY, Alberta, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) ("HEVI" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce a major development that advances the Company’s path toward commercial helium production.

North American Helium Inc. (“NAH”) has notified the Company of its intention to construct and operate a 12 million standard cubic feet per day (raw gas volumes) helium processing facility in the Mankota area, to be located at 1-2-4-9W3 (the “Soda Lake Facility”). The Soda Lake Facility is expected to be operational in the fourth quarter of 2025 and will initially tie-in three helium wells through a dedicated pipeline gathering system.

“The addition of the Soda Lake Facility marks a transformational milestone for Helium Evolution,” said Greg Robb, President and CEO of HEVI. “This strategic infrastructure unlocks long-term value from our Mankota assets and reinforces our confidence in the region’s helium potential. We are excited to move forward with our partners at NAH to advance commercial production and deliver value for our shareholders.”

HEVI is pleased to confirm its participation in the Soda Lake Facility and related gathering system infrastructure. The estimated total cost for HEVI’s 20% working interest share of the Soda Lake Facility is approximately $5.2 million. The Soda Lake Facility investment is supported by HEVI’s working capital position as supplemented by its recent financing; however, the Company may access debt or equity markets in the future to support continued growth.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI’s management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.

