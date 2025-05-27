Submit Release
Action Taken by Governor Phil Scott on Legislation - May 27, 2024

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott announced action on the following bills, passed by the General Assembly.

On May 27, Governor Scott signed bills of the following titles:

  • H.167, An act relating to establishing the Vermonters Feeding Vermonters Grant at the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets
  • H.339, An act relating to removing the repeal of 7 V.S.A. § 230
  • H.364, An act relating to approval of the annexation of property by the Village of Swanton
  • H.396, An act relating to the creation of the Mollie Beattie Distinguished Service Award
  • H.481, An act relating to stormwater management

