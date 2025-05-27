iQor CXBPO™ Expands in Santa Rosa With a New State-of-the-Art CX Facility

Strategic Expansion Enhances iQor’s Scalable Capabilities to Drive Transformational CX and Meet Growing Demand

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQor CXBPO™, an award-winning customer experience business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions provider, today announced the expansion of its operations in Santa Rosa, Philippines. The new facility enhances iQor’s ability to support its growing client base while reinforcing its commitment to delivering best-in-class customer experiences.

“At iQor, we harness technology and innovation to create exceptional experiences for our employees and clients,” said Regional President – Philippines Fleurette Navarro. “Santa Rosa’s strong infrastructure and skilled workforce make it an ideal location for our continued growth. This expansion strengthens our ability to deliver outstanding CX solutions and AI-powered analytics while fostering a dynamic work environment that benefits our team members and the local community.”

Santa Rosa’s 25,000-square-foot site adds 400 seats, with room to grow. This expansion brings iQor's footprint in the Philippines to 18 locations totaling over 1 million square feet.

“The continued growth of the BPO industry in the Philippines reaffirms our country’s position as a premier destination for innovation, talent, and service excellence,” said Jack Madrid, President and CEO of IBPAP. “iQor’s expansion highlights the confidence that global companies place in the capabilities of the Filipino workforce. We welcome their ongoing investment, which contributes to the professional development of our people and strengthens the country’s leadership in the global customer experience arena.”

iQor’s infinityAiQ™ platform harnesses AI to enhance every stage of the customer experience journey through technology, talent, and data-driven insights. From recruiting and training to performance management and compliance, infinityAiQ™ empowers high-performing teams with intelligent tools and real-time analytics. These innovations accelerate hiring and onboarding while driving efficiency, agility, and customer satisfaction that accelerates business growth for clients.

iQor is a value-driven, Great Place to Work®-Certified™ global business process outsourcing organization committed to creating rewarding experiences and human connections. Employees enjoy flexible work-in-office and work-at-home positions. iQor’s 18 contact centers in the Philippines archipelago span Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply at https://apply.iqor.com.

About iQor CXBPO™

iQor CXBPO™ is a trusted partner in intelligent customer experience solutions, delivering exceptional results for global brands. With 40,000 employees across 10 countries, we combine 30 years of industry expertise with cutting-edge AI-driven innovations to optimize customer interactions at every stage. Our agile, scalable solutions ensure seamless omnichannel engagement, driving loyalty and measurable business success. Recognized as a Great Place to Work® and a leader in CX excellence, we elevate performance through a people-first approach, operational expertise, and secure, technology-enabled solutions. Learn more at iQor.com.

