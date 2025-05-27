APA Corporation Announces Appointment of Aneil Kochar as Vice President and Treasurer

HOUSTON, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today announced that Aneil Kochar has been promoted to vice president and treasurer, effective May 22.

Kochar will head APA's Treasury department, providing global oversight for the company's capital structure analysis, financing strategies, risk insurance, banking policies, and cash and liquidity management. The role of treasurer was previously held by Ben C. Rodgers who was recently promoted to chief financial officer.

"I am pleased to welcome Aneil to APA's leadership team. He has vast financial experience in the oil and gas industry and has played a crucial role in APA's financial strategies over the past five years, driving value creation and improving cash management. Aneil will be a strong addition to our executive team," said Ben C. Rodgers, APA's Chief Financial Officer.

Kochar has held the position of assistant treasurer for APA since 2022, having joined the company in 2020 as the director of Finance. Before joining APA, Kochar was vice president Finance and treasurer at Chisholm Oil and Gas, where he oversaw FP&A and treasury activities. Prior to that, he worked at EIG Global Energy Partners as an investment professional, focusing on origination and management of oil and gas debt and equity investments. Kochar began his career in energy investment banking at Morgan Stanley. He holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Accounting from the University of Texas at Austin.

APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname and elsewhere. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com.

