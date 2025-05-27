Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Intention to File Form 12b-25 and Delay Its Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

DURANGO, Colo., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (Nasdaq: RMCF) (the “Company”, “we”, or “RMCF”), America’s Chocolatier™ and a leading franchiser of a premium chocolate and confectionary retail store concept, today announced that it intends to file a Form 12b-25, Notification of Late Filing, with the Securities and Exchange Commission with regard to its annual report on Form 10-K (the “Fiscal 2025 10-K”) for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2025. The Form 12b-25 will allow the Company an automatic extension of 15 additional calendar days to file the Fiscal 2025 10-K, which is due on May 29, 2025.

The Company is diligently working to file the Fiscal 2025 10-K as soon as reasonably practicable on or before the Rule 12b-25 deadline of June 13, 2025. As soon as the filing date is confirmed, the Company will announce timing for its fiscal 2025 earnings release and conference call.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

R ocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. is a leading franchiser of a premium chocolate and confectionary retail store concept. As America’s Chocolatier™, the Company has been producing an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products, including gourmet caramel apples since 1981. Headquartered in Durango, Colorado, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is ranked among Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® for 2025 and Franchise Times’ Franchise 400® for 2024. The Company and its franchisees and licensees operate nearly 260 Rocky Mountain Chocolate stores across the United States, with several international locations. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."

Investor Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

720-330-2829

RMCF@elevate-ir.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “predict,” “project,” “will,” or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs, assumptions and expectations regarding future events, which in turn are based on information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding the anticipated timing of completion of the Company’s financial statements and availability of financial results for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2025. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, liquidity or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the risk that additional or different information may become known prior to the expected filing of the periodic report described herein. Other risk factors affecting the Company are discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions you that the list of risk factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.