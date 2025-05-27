BioAge Labs to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOA) ("BioAge", "the Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutic product candidates for metabolic diseases by targeting the biology of human aging, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

• Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference (New York, June 3–5, 2025): Kristen Fortney, PhD, CEO and co-founder, and Dov Goldstein, MD, CFO, will participate in one-on-one meetings.

• Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Miami, June 9–11, 2025): Kristen Fortney, PhD, CEO and co-founder, and Dov Goldstein, MD, CFO, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Monday, June 9, 2025 at 3:20–3:55 PM EDT, and will participate in one-on-one meetings. To access the live webcast of the presentation, register here.

Replays of the webcasts will be available in the investor section of the company's website at https://ir.bioagelabs.com/ , and will be archived for 30 days following the presentations.

BioAge is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic product candidates for metabolic diseases by targeting the biology of human aging. The company’s pipeline includes novel, orally available, brain-penetrant small-molecule NLRP3 inhibitors to treat metabolic diseases and conditions driven by neuroinflammation, as well as novel APJ agonists for metabolic disorders. BioAge’s additional preclinical programs, which leverage insights from the Company’s proprietary discovery platform built on human longevity data, address key pathways involved in metabolic aging.

