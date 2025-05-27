Tarzana Treatment Centers Awarded $140 Million to Expand Behavioral Healthcare Services in Los Angeles County

TTC Central Location in Tarzana TTC in the Antelope Valley

Funding will expand access to SUD residential, outpatient, and MAT treatment services across the San Fernando Valley and Antelope Valley campus-style facilities

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a significant step forward for behavioral healthcare access in Los Angeles County, Tarzana Treatment Centers TTC ) has been awarded over $140 million in Proposition 1 Bond funding to expand and enhance its services in the San Fernando Valley and Antelope Valley. This funding was granted through the California Department of Health Care Services' Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program (BHCIP).Illuminating this positive step in the right direction, Michelle Bass, DHCS Director, explains how the investment represents “a generational investment in California’s behavioral health future. We are not just building facilities — we are building hope, dignity, and pathways to healing.”In Round 1 of the funding, Launch Ready grants will assist TTC in constructing two campus-style behavioral healthcare facilities based on their integrated service delivery model. These sites will offer comprehensive care across the full behavioral health continuum for adults living with substance use disorders (SUD), mental illness, and co-occurring health challenges. The new sites will include a residential SUD treatment facility along with an outpatient and narcotic treatment program (NTP) clinic. At both locations, patients will receive integrated medical care, mental health, and MAT services Behavioral Healthcare Campus Projects for Underserved RegionsThanks to this historic investment, TTC will significantly enhance its treatment capacity in the San Fernando Valley and Antelope Valley. Each campus will provide a full spectrum of outpatient, residential, mental health, and medical services, bringing help closer to home for those in greatest need.In the San Fernando Valley, the new facility will include:* 144 residential treatment beds* 100 outpatient SUD treatment slots* 60 outpatient mental health slots* 140 NTP/OTP patient slotsRegardless of their enrollment in NTP/OTP, all patients served will be eligible to receive MAT Services as part of their clinical care.This expansion will enable TTC to serve more than 1,600 residential patients annually, with hundreds more supported through outpatient and MAT services.In the Antelope Valley, the expanded facility will include:* 180 residential treatment beds* 100 outpatient SUD treatment slots* 60 outpatient mental health slots* 160 NTP/OTP patient slotsWith this investment, TTC will have a significant impact, serving nearly 1,300 individuals every year in the Antelope Valley.A Proactive and Holistic Response to a Worsening CrisisThis award enables Tarzana Treatment Centers to address longstanding gaps in behavioral health care, particularly in regions disproportionately affected by the opioid crisis, homelessness, and chronic medical conditions”, said Dr. José Salazar, DrPH. “These campus facilities will meet patients where they are, offering a full range of services that treat the whole person using the latest evidence-based practices.”The projects are rooted in TTC’s integrated care model, which combines primary medical care, medications for addiction treatment (MAT), and behavioral health services. Both facilities will provide coordinated support under one roof, streamlining access for patients who might otherwise fall through the cracks.Backed by Proposition 1 and Governor Newsom’s CommitmentThis funding is part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s $3.3 billion investment to modernize California’s behavioral health system. Proposition 1, approved by voters in March 2024, aims to create over 5,000 residential beds and nearly 22,000 outpatient slots statewide to serve Californians with the greatest need.As Governor Gavin Newsom highlighted in his press announcement, “Californians demanded swift action to address our state’s behavioral health crisis when they voted for Prop 1 in March 2024. Today, we’re delivering our biggest win yet. These launch-ready projects will build and expand residential beds and treatment slots for those who need help. Whether it's crisis stabilization, inpatient services, or long-term treatment, we are ensuring that individuals can access the right care at the right time.”Meeting a National Epidemic with Purpose and CompassionTarzana Treatment Centers, a nonprofit healthcare provider serving Los Angeles County since 1971, remains committed to expanding equitable, person-centered care for Medi-Cal recipients and underserved populations, including those who are uninsured, unhoused, or have co-occurring conditions.“These new facilities represent the fulfillment of an ongoing promise to the communities we serve,” said Albert Senella, President and Chief Executive Officer of TTC. “Indeed, it is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to ensure a lasting impact that will improve behavioral healthcare options in these communities for years to come.”For more information on the Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program (BHCIP), visit the BHCIP website.

