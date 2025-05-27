Members agree on 2025 chairpersons for subsidiary bodies of Goods Council

Committee on Agriculture Mr Diego ALFIERI (Brazil) Committee on Anti-dumping Practices Mr Hirokazu WATANABE (Japan) Committee on Customs Valuation Ms Judith Yu-ying KUO (Chinese Taipei) Committee on Import Licensing Mr Tiago SERRAS RODRIGUES (Portugal) Committee on Market Access Mr Ninad DESHPANDE (India) Committee on Rules of Origin Ms Carol TSANG (Hong Kong, China) Committee on Safeguards Mrs Milagros MIRANDA ROJAS (Peru) Committee on Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures Mrs Maria COSME (France) Committee on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures Mr Jungsoo HUR (Korea, Republic of) Committee on Technical Barriers to Trade Ms Beatriz STEVENS (United Kingdom) Committee on Trade Facilitation Mr Edem KOSSI (Togo) Committee on Trade-Related Investment Measures Ms Maryam Abdulaziz ALDOSERI

(Kingdom of Bahrain) Committee of Participants on the Expansion of Trade in Information Technology Products Mr George Andrei RUSU (Romania) Working Party on State Trading Enterprises Mr Sokheng KONG (Cambodia)

