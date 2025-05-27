Members agree on 2025 chairpersons for subsidiary bodies of Goods Council
|
Committee on Agriculture
|
Mr Diego ALFIERI (Brazil)
|
Committee on Anti-dumping Practices
|
Mr Hirokazu WATANABE (Japan)
|
Committee on Customs Valuation
|
Ms Judith Yu-ying KUO (Chinese Taipei)
|
Committee on Import Licensing
|
Mr Tiago SERRAS RODRIGUES (Portugal)
|
Committee on Market Access
|
Mr Ninad DESHPANDE (India)
|
Committee on Rules of Origin
|
Ms Carol TSANG (Hong Kong, China)
|
Committee on Safeguards
|
Mrs Milagros MIRANDA ROJAS (Peru)
|
Committee on Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures
|
Mrs Maria COSME (France)
|
Committee on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures
|
Mr Jungsoo HUR (Korea, Republic of)
|
Committee on Technical Barriers to Trade
|
Ms Beatriz STEVENS (United Kingdom)
|
Committee on Trade Facilitation
|
Mr Edem KOSSI (Togo)
|
Committee on Trade-Related Investment Measures
|
Ms Maryam Abdulaziz ALDOSERI
|
Committee of Participants on the Expansion of Trade in Information Technology Products
|
Mr George Andrei RUSU (Romania)
|
Working Party on State Trading Enterprises
|
Mr Sokheng KONG (Cambodia)
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.