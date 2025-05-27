Submit Release
Members agree on 2025 chairpersons for subsidiary bodies of Goods Council

Committee on Agriculture

Mr Diego ALFIERI (Brazil)

Committee on Anti-dumping Practices

Mr Hirokazu WATANABE (Japan)

Committee on Customs Valuation

Ms Judith Yu-ying KUO (Chinese Taipei)

Committee on Import Licensing

Mr Tiago SERRAS RODRIGUES (Portugal)

Committee on Market Access

Mr Ninad DESHPANDE (India)

Committee on Rules of Origin

Ms Carol TSANG (Hong Kong, China)

Committee on Safeguards

Mrs Milagros MIRANDA ROJAS (Peru)

Committee on Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures

Mrs Maria COSME (France)

Committee on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures

Mr Jungsoo HUR (Korea, Republic of)

Committee on Technical Barriers to Trade

Ms Beatriz STEVENS (United Kingdom)

Committee on Trade Facilitation

Mr Edem KOSSI (Togo)

Committee on Trade-Related Investment Measures

Ms Maryam Abdulaziz ALDOSERI
(Kingdom of Bahrain)

Committee of Participants on the Expansion of Trade in Information Technology Products

Mr George Andrei RUSU (Romania)

Working Party on State Trading Enterprises

Mr Sokheng KONG (Cambodia)

