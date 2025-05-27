FormFactor Named #1 Global Supplier in Test Subsystems and Focused Chip Making Equipment

Company Receives Five-Star Ratings in 2025 Global Semiconductor Industry Customer Satisfaction Survey

LIVERMORE, Calif., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), a leading semiconductor test and measurement supplier, has been named the #1 global supplier in both the Test Subsystems and Focused Chip Making Equipment categories in TechInsights’ 2025 global semiconductor industry customer satisfaction survey. The company earned five-star ratings in multiple categories, including:

Global #1 – Test Subsystems

Global #1 – Focused Suppliers of Chip Making Equipment

Global Semiconductor Supplier Award – Top 10 Customer Service (Focused Suppliers of Chip Making Equipment)

Global Semiconductor Supplier Award – Assembly Test Equipment

Each year, TechInsights surveys semiconductor manufacturers worldwide to rate suppliers based on three key criteria: supplier performance, customer service, and product performance. This marks twelve consecutive years that FormFactor has been recognized in the Test Subsystems category, which includes probe cards, test sockets, and device interface boards.

“Customers consistently give FormFactor high rankings for quality and technology leadership,” said G. Dan Hutcheson, Vice Chair, TechInsights. “In multiple categories, FormFactor continues to stand out as a Five Star supplier.”

“We are honored to be recognized by our customers as both the top Focused Supplier of Chip Making Equipment and the top supplier of Test Subsystems worldwide. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our worldwide team, as we strive to continuously improve our customer collaboration and support, guided by our core FORM value of Focus on the Customer,” said FormFactor CEO Mike Slessor. “As semiconductor test and measurement complexity increases, driven by rapid advances in areas like advanced packaging and AI-driven applications such as High-Bandwidth Memory, our commitment to technology leadership, quality, and execution remains steadfast. These awards reflect our continued investment in helping customers solve their toughest test challenges through world-leading collaboration, innovation, and support.”

About TechInsights

TechInsights is the most trusted source of actionable, in-depth intelligence related to semiconductor innovation and surrounding markets. Our content informs decision makers and professionals whose successes depend on accurate knowledge of the semiconductor industry – past, present, or future. Our unmatched reverse engineering analysis, images, and expert commentary are accessed through the TechInsights Platform, the world’s largest research library of semiconductor and market analysis. Our customers include the most successful technology companies, who rely on our analysis to make informed business decisions faster and with greater confidence.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design debug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

