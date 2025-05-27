First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. to Participate in Two June Investor Conferences

BRADENTON, Fla., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWRG) (“First Watch” or the “Company”), the leading Daytime Dining concept serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, today announced it will participate in two June investor conferences:

The Company will host a fireside chat at TD Cowen’s 9 th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference on Tuesday, June 3, 2025 in New York City at 10:15 AM ET. The fireside chat will be webcast live at https://investors.firstwatch.com in the News & Events section and will be archived on the site shortly after it has concluded. Management will host meetings at the conference with institutional investors June 2-3, 2025.

The Company will meet with institutional investors at the Jefferies Consumer Conference on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 and Wednesday, June 18, 2025 in Nantucket, Mass.



About First Watch

First Watch is the leading Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. A recipient of hundreds of local “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” accolades, First Watch's chef-driven menu rotates five times a year and includes elevated executions of classic favorites alongside specialties such as its Quinoa Power Bowl, Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, Chickichanga, Morning Meditation fresh juice and signature Million Dollar Bacon. After first appearing on the list in 2022 and 2023, First Watch was named 2024’s #1 Most Loved Workplace® in America by Newsweek and the Best Practice Institute. In 2023, First Watch was named the top restaurant brand in Yelp’s inaugural list of the top 50 most-loved brands in the U.S. In 2022, First Watch was awarded a sought-after MenuMasters honor by Nation's Restaurant News for its seasonal Braised Short Rib Omelet. First Watch operates more than 580 First Watch restaurants in 31 states. For more information, visit www.firstwatch.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Steven L. Marotta

941-500-1918

investors@firstwatch.com

Media Relations Contact

Jenni Glester

407-864-5823

jglester@firstwatch.com

