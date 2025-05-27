Quanex Building Products to Participate in Wells Fargo Industrials & Materials Conference

HOUSTON, TEXAS, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced that George Wilson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to conduct one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the 2025 Wells Fargo Industrials & Materials Conference in Chicago, IL on June 10, 2025 and June 11, 2025.

About Quanex

Quanex is a global manufacturer with core capabilities and broad applications across various end markets. The Company currently collaborates and partners with leading OEMs to provide innovative solutions in the window, door, solar, refrigeration, custom mixing, building access and cabinetry markets. Looking ahead, Quanex plans to leverage its material science expertise and process engineering to expand into adjacent markets.

Scott Zuehlke SVP, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer 713-877-5327 scott.zuehlke@quanex.com

