BlackLine Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc . (Nasdaq: BL) today announced that BlackLine’s management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Baird 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Presentation time: 2:00 PM ET

Location: New York, NY

William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Presentation time: 10:40 AM CT

Location: Chicago, IL

BMO Virtual Software Conference

Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Presentation time: 12:15 PM ET

Location: Virtual

Where available, presentation webcasts will be accessible on BlackLine’s investor relations website at https://investors.blackline.com.

About BlackLine

BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL), the future-ready platform for the Office of the CFO, drives digital finance transformation by empowering organizations with accurate, efficient, and intelligent financial operations.

BlackLine’s comprehensive platform addresses mission-critical processes, including record-to-report and invoice-to-cash, enabling unified and accurate data, streamlined and optimized processes, and real-time insight through visibility, automation, and AI. BlackLine’s proven, collaborative approach ensures continuous transformation, delivering immediate impact and sustained value. With a proven track record of innovation, industry-leading R&D investment, and world-class security practices, more than 4,400 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future.

For more information, please visit blackline.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Humphries, CFA

matt.humphries@blackline.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.