Allbirds to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD), a global lifestyle brand that innovates with sustainable materials to make better products in a better way, today announced that Joe Vernachio, CEO, and Annie Mitchell, CFO, will be participating in the following investor conferences:

TD Cowen 9th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference on June 3rd, 2025 in New York City. A fireside chat will be held that day at 11:45 a.m. ET and a webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.allbirds.com/ .





. Maxim Group 2025 Virtual Tech Conference on June 4th, 2025. A fireside chat will be held that day at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please log in or sign up to attend with this link .





About Allbirds, Inc.

Allbirds is a global modern lifestyle footwear brand, founded in 2015 with a commitment to make better things in a better way. That commitment inspired the company’s first product, the now iconic Wool Runner; and today, inspires a growing assortment of products known for superior comfort. Allbirds designs its products to be materially different by turning away from convention toward nature’s inspiration with materials like Merino wool, tree fiber and sugarcane. For more information, please visit www.allbirds.com .

Investor Relations

ir@allbirds.com

Media Contact

press@allbirds.com

