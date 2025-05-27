International Luminaries Address TGTE Parliament in Buffalo, New York

“Trump Presidency: Opportunities for Tamil Eelam.” - was the topic of the joint session of the TGTE Senate and Parliament

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International luminaries from Africa, Europe, and North America addressed TGTE’s Fourth Parliament held in the Buffalo, New York from May 16th –18th, 2025.The opening session of the Parliament started with a dance depicting the bravery of the Maveerar. It was followed by presentations by international experts and academics.Themes of the Parliamentary session:1) Tamils’ Right to Statehood in Accordance with International Law.2) Racism in the Sri Lankan State Regime: NPP Continues Racist Legacy.Opening session Keynote speaker:- Professor Alex Green, Faculty of Law at The Chinese University of Hong Kong and author of the book Statehood as Political Community, which argues that that self-determination is a right, referendum is a means to realize it; domestic participation/consultation is essential; and severe oppression itself gives the right for an independent state.- Yamuna Sangarasivam: Professor of Anthropology and Women and Gender Studies, Syracuse University; author of Nationalism, Terrorism, Patriotism: A Speculative Ethnography of War.She spoke about forming an alliance among global oppressed peoples, including indigenous peoples.- Dr. R. Prabaharan (Arush), Former Lecturer at the University of Jaffna, military and political analyst. Quoting the Sri Lankan president’s observation that we should be guided by history, Dr. Prabaharan said that given the racial history of JVP/NPP, there will be no difference between the current Sri Lankan state regime and prior regimes. He also suggested that recognition by a small state should be feasible.Senator Usha Sriskandarajah gave a moving eulogy for the late Prof. Francies Boyle, noting his passing is a loss not just for the Eelam Tamils, but for oppressed peoples across the world.Following the eulogy, the Parliament was formally convened by Speaker Karthigesu Kalailakan.The Parliament engaged in discussions based on the speakers’ presentations and formulated action plans.Day two of the Parliamentary session was opened with a presentation by Hon. Kukur-Lopita Pitia, President of High Court of South Sudan 2003-2005; Supervisor of courts charged with disputes in the exercise of the right of self-determination during the referendum process.He emphasized the need for having a plan for governance following the referendum in order to avoid a situation currently faced by the South Sudanese. (During the discussion, it was noted that the TGTE has already promulgated a Freedom Charter in 2013 envisioning the governance and human rights that would be guaranteed).Also on Day two of the Parliamentary session: a joint session of the TGTE Senate and Parliament. The topic of the joint session was “Trump Presidency: Opportunities for Tamil Eelam.”Included in the discussion was leveraging the Trump administration’s concerns about China’s growing influence in areas such as Greenland, the Panama Canal, and the de facto state of Somaliland (as China has also been gaining influence in Sri Lanka). It was also noted that the administration’s weakening of multilateral forums where Tamils are currently seeking accountability for genocide.On the evening of the second day, a multitude of the general public attended a Town Hall meeting to participate in open discussion.On Sunday May 18th, the event concluded with the TGTE’s Annual Mullivaikal Tamil Genocide Memorial Lecture, delivered by Mr. Ladu Jada Gubek, chairperson of the SLPM USA, chairperson of the Southern Sudan Referendum Task Force USA, Diplomatic Representative of the National Salvation Front (NSF) to both the U.S. and the United Nations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.