Driving Safety Expert Douglas R. Horn Publishes Free E-book to Help Parents Instill a Safe Approach to Driving

Douglas R. Horn

What can parents do to safeguard young teen drivers from dangerous streets and highways? Parents Hold the Keys When it Comes to Protecting Teen Drivers

This guide isn’t about lecturing teenagers—it’s about equipping parents, because at the end of the day, teens learn how to drive by watching us. The habits we model become the habits they keep.” — Douglas R. Horn

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As summer kicks off and teens start logging more hours behind the wheel, veteran attorney and Teen Driver Safety Advocate Doug Horn is offering a free resource to help parents guide their young drivers with confidence.The Teen Driver Protection Guide, available now at hornlaw.com/protecting-teen-drivers , is a practical, easy-to-follow handbook designed for real families. It includes ten smart safety tips, a customizable Teen Driving Agreement, and a simple decision-making model Horn calls the ABCDs of driving: Alert, Buckled, Cautious, and Defensive.“This guide isn’t about lecturing teenagers—it’s about equipping parents,” said Horn. “Because at the end of the day, teens learn how to drive by watching us. The habits we model become the habits they keep.”Horn has worked with car crash victims and their families for more than 30 years. Over time, he saw the same pattern again and again: when parents are involved early and consistently, teens are better prepared for the road ahead. The challenge? Many parents don’t know where to start. That’s where the guide comes in.“We all want our kids to be safe, especially on the road,” Horn said. “This guide gives parents a way to lead—calmly, clearly, and with tools that actually make a difference.”The release of the guide comes just as the “100 Deadliest Days” begin—the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day when teen driver crashes tend to spike. Horn hopes the guide will serve as a valuable conversation starter for families heading into the busy summer driving season.Whether you’ve got a brand-new driver or a teen still in the learning phase, the Teen Driver Protection Guide is a resource designed to meet families where they are—and help keep kids safer behind the wheel.Download the guide for free at https://hornlaw.com/protecting-teen-drivers/ About Doug HornDouglas R. Horn, founder of The Horn Law Firm, P.C., has specialized in motor vehicle accident law and crash litigation since launching his practice in 1992. With experience in thousands of car, truck, and motorcycle crash investigations, Horn brings a deep understanding of the driving behaviors that lead to collisions. Since 2009, he has dedicated much of his time and resources to advancing driver safety, with a strong focus on teen driver protection. A long-time advocate for roadway safety, Horn is a frequent contributor to television, radio, and online media

