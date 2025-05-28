POVISON CELEBRATES DEBUT AT NYCxDESIGN WITH THEIR READY TO LIVE IN HIGH QUALITY FURNITURE

A Continued Commitment To Livable Luxury and Sustainability

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Povison, the innovative lifestyle furniture brand, is thrilled to celebrate the resounding success of its “Ready To Live In - Effortless Home Premiere” installation at the Angelika Film Center during NYCxDesign Festival (May 9–19, 2025). The event marked a milestone in Povison’s U.S. journey, captivating designers, media, and consumers with a bold vision of accessible, sustainable luxury.Povison transformed the iconic Angelika Film Center’s lobby into an immersive Cinema Home Café pop-up, curated by celebrated designer and home furnishings ambassador, David Santiago . The design concept was a journey into the vast diverse appeal of Povison’s product line that inspired David. “The installation brought to life the ethos of effortless home design blending modern elegance with practicality. The space radiated what I call all a hospidential style, and unique fusion where hospitality meets residential interior design. It leaves guests feeling cozy, inspired, curious and ready for more,” enthuses David Santiago.A step up in the industry, the furniture arrives fully-assembled, crafted from FSC-certified wood, non-toxic materials, and naturally grown linen. Redefining online furniture shopping by eliminating assembly hassles while delivering quality, design-forward inspiration.“This event was a real highlight for us,” said Ayden Lin, Founder and CEO of Povison Global. “We created a moment that resonated deeply with design lovers and highlighted how sustainable, accessible luxury can transform lives. This was a defining moment as it is about showcasing values too,” said Lin. “We design furniture to make life more beautiful and more livable, and we believe that everyone deserves that experience. Partnering with Habitat for Humanity reflects our commitment to sustainability, accessibility, and creating lasting change through design.”In an ongoing effort to create meaningful impact beyond the showroom floor, Povison donated a curated selection of furniture pieces to Habitat for Humanity, an organization with which they share a long-standing, value-driven partnership. This donation reinforces Povison’s mission of building better lives across the country. “Povison’s event was a stunning showcase of design, and their commitment to community truly stands out,” said Brooke Thompson, Director of Procurement for Habitat for Humanity SCNJ. “This donation will aid in creating homes filled with comfort and dignity for our partner families and we look forward to an enduring collaboration with them.”Povison’s debut was more than a launch; it was a bold statement of intent, introducing a brand that prioritizes effortless living without compromising style or sustainability. Founded in California in 2020, Povison continues to redefine livable luxury, making high-quality, fully-assembled, designer-driven furniture accessible to all.At Povison, home is more than where you live. It’s how you live. It’s ready to live in.For more information, visit www.povison.com and follow @povisonofficial on social media.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Povison and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

