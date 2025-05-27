AspireHR Named NTT DATA Business Solutions’ Partner of the Year

Dallas, TX, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas, TX – [Date] — AspireHR, a leading provider of HCM and SAP solutions, is proud to announce it has been recognized as Partner of the Year by NTT DATA Business Solutions, a global leader in IT services and consulting. This prestigious accolade highlights AspireHR’s exceptional contributions, innovation, and collaboration in delivering transformative human capital management solutions that drive business value for clients.

The Partner of the Year award honors AspireHR’s outstanding performance in joint customer success, solution development, and alignment with NTT DATA Business Solutions’ strategic goals throughout the past year. AspireHR’s deep SAP expertise, dedication to client outcomes, and agile project delivery have consistently elevated the customer experience and delivered measurable results across industries.

“We are incredibly honored to be named Partner of the Year by NTT DATA Business Solutions,” said Melissa Hillesheim, CEO & Executive Chairwoman of AspireHR. “This recognition reflects the strength of our partnership and our shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and empowering our clients through cutting-edge SAP and HCM solutions. We look forward to continued collaboration and success in the years ahead.”

“AspireHR has demonstrated what a truly strategic partner looks like,” said Peter Burns, SVP & Chief Revenue Officer United States at NTT DATA Business Solutions. “Their deep domain expertise, consistent execution, and client-first approach have made a significant impact across multiple engagements. We’re proud to recognize AspireHR’s achievements with this well-deserved award.”

The award was presented during NTT DATA Business Solutions’ annual partner summit, which brings together top partners and industry leaders to celebrate innovation, collaboration, and digital transformation success stories from around the globe.

As a long-standing partner with a proven track record, AspireHR continues to deliver excellence across SAP SuccessFactors implementations, cloud migrations, and managed services, helping organizations reimagine their workforce strategies and achieve sustainable growth.

About AspireHR

AspireHR is a premier provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions, specializing in SAP SuccessFactors, SAP HCM, and cloud transformation services. With a client-focused approach and decades of deep HR technology expertise, AspireHR helps organizations maximize the value of their HR systems to achieve business goals faster and more efficiently. Learn more at www.aspirehr.com.

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions is a leading global IT service provider focused on SAP with a powerful ecosystem of partners. With more than 35 years of in-depth experience, we enable companies worldwide to become Intelligent Enterprises. We deliver end-to-end solutions that accelerate sustainable growth and success – from strategic consulting and implementation to managed services and beyond. As a global strategic SAP partner, we drive innovation and leverage the latest technologies to support our customers individually and across all industries. Our more than 16,000 dedicated employees in over 30 countries work passionately every day to make it happen.

NTT DATA Business Solutions is part of NTT DATA, a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services headquartered in Tokyo. As One NTT DATA we serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping customers innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group.

