Scientific Industries to Participate in the Lytham Partners Spring 2025 Investor Conference on May 29, 2025

BOHEMIA, N.Y., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCQB: SCND), a life sciences tool provider, and a developer of digitally simplified bioprocessing products, announced it will participate in a webcast presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Spring 2025 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

Company Webcast

The webcast presentation will take place at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 29, 2025. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/spring2025/ or directly at https://app.webinar.net/eJ1vl7D3W2A. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

1x1 Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/spring2025invreg/.

About Scientific Industries, Inc.

Scientific Industries (OTCQB: SCND), is a life science tool provider. It designs, manufactures, and markets laboratory equipment, including the world-renowned Vortex-Genie® 2 Mixer and Torbal® balances, and bioprocessing systems under the product name DOTS. Scientific Industries’ products are generally used and designed for research purposes in laboratories of universities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and pharmacies. To learn more, visit www.scientificindustries.com.

About Scientific Bioprocessing, Inc.

Scientific Bioprocessing, Inc. (SBI) is dedicated to pioneering digitally simplified bioprocessing by providing actionable insights from lab to production floor. With a broad portfolio of state-of-the-art bioprocess sensors and actuators as well as innovative data analytics software, SBI helps scientists and engineers in bioprocessing to monitor and control critical process parameters and product quality attributes. SBI is a subsidiary of Scientific Industries Inc. (SCND-OTCQB) To learn more, visit www.scientificbio.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that relate to future events, performance or financial results of the Company are forward-looking statements which involve uncertainties that could cause actual events, performance or results to materially differ. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. Accordingly, any forward-looking statement should be read in conjunction with the additional information about risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports, including our annual report on Form 10-K.

Company Contact:

Helena R. Santos or: CEO and President Joe Dorame Phone: 631-567-4700 Lytham Partners, LLC hsantos@scientificindustries.com Phone: (602)889-9700 info@scientificindustries.com SCND@lythampartners.com

