Delta Technical College announces 2025 skilled trades scholarship winners

Nearly $450,000 in trade school scholarships awarded to 161 high school seniors across Mississippi and Tennessee

HORN LAKE, Miss., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Delta Technical College (DTC) is proud to announce the 2025 High School Scholarship Program winners. This year, DTC awarded a total of $445,400 in scholarships to 161 students across the Mid-South, including the Jackson and Memphis metro areas.

“It’s truly inspiring to hear these students share their dreams, their challenges, and their determination to create a brighter future,” said Louie Schonauer, Director of High School Admissions at Delta Technical College. “We’re proud to celebrate their accomplishments and to be a part of their journey toward a career in the skilled trades.”

DTC awarded several scholarships for various amounts across both campus locations. The following students received the highest scholarship awards:

Horn Lake, MS Campus

Cristopher Galindo, Millington Central High School, Welding, Full Ride scholarship Luz Giron, Byhalia High School, Medical Assisting, Full Ride scholarship Daniela Juarez, Memphis School of Excellence, Cosmetology, $10,000 scholarship



Ridgeland, MS Campus

Luke Foland, Madison Central High School, HVAC/R Technician, Full Ride scholarship Camdon Crimm, Forest-Scott County Career and Technology Center, Welding, $10,000 scholarship Caylen Hyche, Callaway High School, Welding, $10,000 scholarship



DTC’s High School Scholarship Program was created to support local high school seniors interested in pursuing a career in the skilled trades. The scholarship is not academic based but rather focuses on the student’s passion for learning a skilled trade. Scholarship winners are selected through a multi-step application process that includes a video submission and interview with campus leadership.

“We believe that learning a skilled trade has the power to transform lives,” said Louie Schonauer. “In our 30-year history, we’ve seen thousands of graduates across our campuses enter the workforce after graduation prepared and excited to start their careers. Our mission is to show the next generation that success doesn’t have to follow the traditional 2- or 4-year college route. There’s so much opportunity in the skilled trades that can lead to fulfilling careers.”

DTC is a trade school that provides hands-on training programs in welding, HVAC & refrigeration, electrical, medical assisting, dental assisting, cosmetology, trucking, and more. These are skilled trades industries that can offer opportunities for long-term career paths. DTC prides itself on changing the lives of students through hands-on workforce training.

For more information about DTC, please visit the DTC website or call your local DTC campus.

About Delta Technical College

Delta Technical College (DTC) offers hands-on training in a number of skilled trades career fields, including mechanical trades, allied health, truck driving and cosmetology. DTC’s goal is to provide students with the skills necessary to begin careers in the skilled trades industry. DTC and its sister school, Midwest Technical Institute, operate six campuses across the Midwest and Mississippi Delta regions. For more information, visit DeltaTechnicalCollege.com.

